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Gohoubi Launches New Kakuriki Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
This year's 19th issue of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine announced on Monday that Gohoubi will launch a new series Kakuriki in the magazine's next issue on April 13.
The series follows former high-ranking sumo wrestler Daigo Senzen. After waking from a three-year coma, he decides to continue aiming for the highest rank, Yokozuna, despite his 32-year-old body. There seems to be something wrong with his body, however...
Gohoubi and Shin Kibayashi launched the Blue Fight: Aoki Wakamono-tachi no Breaking Down (Blue Fight: The Breaking Down of Youths) manga in Kodansha's Young Magazine in October 2024. It moved to YanMaga Web on April 12, and ended in June 2025. The original story of the film and manga is written by Shin Kibayashi (Drops of God manga writer under his pseudonym Tadashi Agi), and Gohoubi draws the manga. YOAKE FILM is credited as original creator. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in October 2025.
The original live-action film premiered in Japan in January 2025. Takashi Miike (live-action Crows Zero, Crows Zero II, As the Gods Will films) directed the film, MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura and enterpreneur Yūji Mizoguchi are the executive producers.
Source: Weekly Young Magazine issue 19