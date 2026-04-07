Nanana's Buried Treasure Novel's Kazuma Ōtorino, Artist Kagekaku Launch New Manga

Warui Majo no Hiroi Ko manga launches on April 9

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Hero's Inc. 's HERO'S Web (formerly Comiplex ) manga website announced on April 2 that writer Kazuma Ōtorino and artist Kagekaku will launch a new manga titled Warui Majo no Hiroi Ko ( A Girl Raised by the "Evil" Witch ) on the website on Thursday. The fantasy manga centers on a young girl adopted by an evil witch, who starts to travel the world and learns about people.

Ōtorino's Ryūgajō Nanana no Maizōkin ( Nanana's Buried Treasure ) light novel series launched in 2012, and ended in 2016 with 12 volumes. Akaringo provided illustrations for the novels up to the seventh volume, before Non took over as illustrator due to Akaringo 's poor health. The novel series inspired a television anime in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Daisuki began streaming the series one month after its Japanese broadcast.

Ōtorino and artist Hikaru Arashima launched the Azalea manga in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in August 2019. The manga moved to then Comiplex website when the publisher moved all manga that were running in Monthly Hero's magazine in November 2020. The manga ended in 2021.