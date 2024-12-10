News
Saji Komori, Kana Masaya's Existential Unplugged Manga Ends on December 22
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Comedy manga about philosopher turning to music to express himself launched on March 31
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga website and app service published on Sunday the 17th chapter of Saji Komori and Kana Masaya's Existential Unplugged (Jitsuzon Unplugged) manga, and revealed that the series will end in its next chapter on December 22.
The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on March 31. Komori wrote the story and Masaya drew the art. Junnosuke Itō is credited for concept and Hiroyuki Yorozuya for supervision. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on August 2.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:
Philosophers, burdened with unexpressed thoughts after lifetimes of reflection, have curiously reemerged in our world! Among them, Kierkegaard finds an unconventional outlet for his philosophy...music?! Watch as he rocks the city of Nakano with a comedic twist on philosophy!
Source: Shonen Jump+