Saji Komori, Kana Masaya's Existential Unplugged Manga Ends on December 22

Comedy manga about philosopher turning to music to express himself launched on March 31

Jitsuzon Unplugged

'smanga website and app service published on Sunday the 17th chapter ofand's) manga, and revealed that the series will end in its next chapter on December 22.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

Philosophers, burdened with unexpressed thoughts after lifetimes of reflection, have curiously reemerged in our world! Among them, Kierkegaard finds an unconventional outlet for his philosophy...music?! Watch as he rocks the city of Nakano with a comedic twist on philosophy!

The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on March 31. Komori wrote the story and Masaya drew the art. Junnosuke Itō is credited for concept and Hiroyuki Yorozuya for supervision. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on August 2.



Source: Shonen Jump+