K Manga Adds 'Even the Student Council Has Its Holes!', That Time I Got Reincarnated in PES, 1 More Title

Kodansha 's K MANGA service announced that it has added the following manga over the past two weeks:

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Nagi Okawa, Seven Tsukishiro

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Muchimaro, Kodansha

Title:Authors:(story)Summary: After the reigning king married a commoner, marriage for love has been all the rage in the kingdom where Christine lives. Even if one is already married, it holds no sway in the face of “true love” or at least that has become the custom. Just as Christine is feeling fed up with these marriage values, she meets Leon. To get back at her serial-cheater of a fiancé, she and Leon pretend to have found true love with each other and break off Christine's engagement. It comes as quite a shock when she finds out he is actually the chancellor…! "

Title: Even the Student Council Has Its Holes!

Author: Muchimaro

Summary: These student council members are all over the place! Each one of them is eccentric in their own way—one's an airhead, one's just plain frightening, one's a closet pervert, but all in all, they're really just weird! And yet it's everyone's oddities that makes them endearing and what allows them to create their new normal. Get ready for a slice-of-life manga that's irresistibly charming, quirky, and a little bit naughty! "

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Kiminori Wakasugi, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., Kodansha

Title: That Time I Got Reincarnated in PES

Authors: Kiminori Wakasugi , Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. (original story)

Summary: Kiminori Wakasugi , creator of Detroit Metal City and It's Time to Go to His Stomach, OK?, takes on a new challenge…as eFootball™, the successor to Pro Evolution Soccer, receives a very unexpected manga adaptation! "

Sources: K MANGA's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3)