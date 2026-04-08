Seven Seas Licenses Nono's Phantom Shop, Building a Monster Girl Harem with Forbidden Science, 4 More Titles

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Title: Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling audiobook

Creator(s): Necoco , NAJI yanagida with narration by Knox Riley

Release Date: April 16 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Our hero wakes up one day in a brand new world…but his new life doesn't come with fighting skills or magic powers, or even arms and legs! He's reborn as a helpless egg, stuck in an unfamiliar forest surrounded by terrifying, hungry beasts. But eggs hatch, hatchlings grow up, and humble beginnings can lead to something great…he's aiming to be the strongest dragon ever, and no measly shell is going to get in his way!

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Title: Gear × Magic: Reincarnated as an Engineer, I'll Save the Villainous Princess light novel

Creator(s): Yoichi Sayonaka, Ryuta Yanagi

Release Date: January 2027 (volume 1, Airship imprint)

Summary: When Grimm, a young beggar boy, stumbles upon a suit of rusting GEAR in the ruins of his destroyed home, he awakens memories of his past life. He realizes he's been reborn into the world of GEARxMAGIC, a hit anime about humanity's war against half-human, half-machines known as Gargoyles—but wait, didn't that anime have a bad ending?! The protagonist killed the imperial princess and doomed everyone! But maybe it doesn't have to be that way… Armed with his knowledge of the IP and his engineering skills, Grimm hatches a plan to invent GEAR advanced enough to defeat the protagonist and save the princess's life! But can he really rise from his humble beginnings to become a hero?

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Title: The Faceless Mercenary Wants to Settle Down: Homestead at the Edge of the Galaxy light novel (digital only)

Creator(s): Ryuto, Heiro

Release Date: October (volume 1, Airship imprint)

Summary: Faceless, fearsome mercenary Glenn is cashing in his chips. These days, battle appeals less than…agriculture! A charming farm on a far-flung planet gives the longtime soldier the opportunity for reinvention, allowing him to delve into pastoral passions. But even as a farmer, Glenn can detect a threat in no time. And when he discovers that a new neighbor is being harassed, he's bound to fall back on his usual strategy: cybernetically enhanced combat!

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Title: My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won’t Leave Me Alone manga

Creator(s): Yū Omiya , Yōhei Kazawa , Ale

Release Date: December (volume 1)

Summary: Just days before Christmas, college sophomore Hasegawa Yuuta gets the worst kind of holiday surprise: his girlfriend's been cheating on him. Depressed and dodging couples on every corner, he stumbles into Shinohara Mayu—an irresistibly bold underclassman dressed like Santa and full of mischief. She's sweet, she's sassy, and she's suddenly everywhere Yuuta goes, delighting in teasing him back to life. But is this just playful fun… or the beginning of something more?

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Title: Building a Monster Girl Harem with Forbidden Science manga

Creator(s): Indosō , Yasuumi

Release Date: February 2027 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)

Summary: Shirou, a kind-hearted agricultural science professor who wouldn't hurt a fly, finds himself suddenly transported to another world along with his entire laboratory, and all his seminar students! In this new world, humans are the slaves of brutal, violent monster girls! Can Shirou use his knowledge of biochemistry to free humanity…by bringing the savage monster girls to heel and ruling them all?!

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Title: Nono's Phantom Shop manga

Creator(s): Yog Akase

Release Date: February 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: You don't find Nono's Phantom Shop by accident. Inside, the shelves are lined with things that shouldn't exist—objects that look real, feel real… but aren't. Not yet.

Each item comes with a test. Make the wrong choice, and it disappears. Make the right one, and it becomes real. No one knows who Nono is, or why she runs the shop. But every customer who walks through her door is looking for something—and not all of them are ready for what they'll find.

Source: Press release