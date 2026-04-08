Power Rangers Screenwriter Arne Olsen Dies at 64

Olsen worked on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers , All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 films

Image via Arne Olsen's LinkedIn page

Screenwriter Arne Olsen died on Saturday at 64 after complications related to cancer, his wife told Deadline on Wednesday.

Olsen wrote the script for the 1995 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie .

He was also known for his work on titles such as the 1995 film Red Scorpion , the animated film All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 , and the 2007 horror film Distorted , among others. He was nominated for the best screenplay LEO for Repeaters at the TIFF special presentation in 2011.

Olsen also appeared in a few films such as the 2000 film Here's to Life! and the 1994 film Final Round .

He previously taught screenwriting at Capilano University and the Vancouver Film School. He served as the president of Brick Road Productions from 1987 until his death.

Source: Deadline (Greg Evans)