2026 Doraemon Film Stays at #1, The Ogre's Bride Live-Action Film Drops to #4 in Japan

back at #5,sequel anime film drops to #7, 2nd live-actionfilm drops to #8,drops to #9

Image via Comic Natalie © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2026

The 2026 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Kaitei Kiganjō ( Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil ), stayed at #1 in its sixth weekend at the Japanese box office last weekend. The film sold 213,000 tickets and earned 275,949,100 yen (about US$1.74 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.93 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 3,707,666,850 yen (about US$23.41 million).

The film opened on February 27 and ranked at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 621,000 tickets and earned 779,681,350 yen (about US$4.96 million) in its first three days.

The new and 45th 2D anime film (not counting the 3D CG Stand By Me Doraemon films) remakes the classic 1983 film Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil .

Tetsuo Yajima ( Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle , Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon XY ) returns after directing episodes of the Doraemon television anime and contributing in other capacities to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Great Adventure into the Underworld , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Steel Troops: The New Age , and Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony . Another veteran of the television anime, Isao Murayama ( Witchy Precure! , Star Twinkle Precure , Bakugan ), wrote the new film's screenplay.

Image via Shochiku's website ©2026「鬼の花嫁」製作委員会

The live-action film based on Kureha 's The Ogre's Bride ( Oni no Hanayome ) light novel series dropped from #3 to #4 in its second weekend. The film earned 95,528,920 yen (about US$603,100) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 422,579,360 yen (about US$2.66 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 27. It sold 146,000 tickets in its first three days and earned 202,395,960 yen (about US$1.27 million).

King & Prince idol group member Ren Nagase ( Fureru. , live-action Yowamushi Pedal ) plays Reiya Kiryūin, while Ai Yoshikawa plays Yuzu Shinonome. Chihiro Ikeda (live-action Insomniacs After School , Kowloon Generic Romance ) directed the film.

The series is set in a Japan where humans and demons co-exist peacefully. Yuzu is an ordinary high school girl, who lives in the shadow of her older sister who is the bride of a demon. One day, she has a life-changing encounter with a beautiful ogre who claims her as his bride.

The light novels are also inspiring an upcoming television anime that will debut in July.

Shingo Yamashita 's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ( Chō Kaguya-hime! ) anime film rose back from #10 to #5 in its seventh weekend after the film's limited one-week theatrical screening run in Japan was extended. The film earned 140,405,900 yen (about US$886,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,726,568,500 yen (about US$10.90 million).

The film's limited theatrical run started on February 20. Tickets quickly sold out, with some theaters having to increase the number of screenings to more than 10 times a day. The film earned a total of 223,485,400 yen (about US$1.43 million) in Japanese theaters in its first three days after its run was extended.

Netflix began streaming the film on January 22.

Yamashita ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings , opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) made his feature-length directorial debut with the film in a collaboration between his Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido . Hechima (The Idolmaster Gakuen) and Akihiro Nagae ( Drifting Home ) designed the characters, with the former in charge of the Tsukuyomi designs and the latter handling the real-world character designs.

Saori Hayami as Yachiyo performs the theme song "Ex-Otogibanashi" ("Ex-Fairy Tale"), composed by Ryo ( supercell ).

The film features songs by Vocaloid producers Ryo ( supercell ), kz ( Livetune ), 40mP , HoneyWorks , Aqu3ra , and yuigot .

Image via Poupelle of Chimney Town film's website © 西野亮廣／｢映画 えんとつ町のプペル ~約束の時計台~｣製作委員会

Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ~Yakusoku no Tokeidai~ (literally, The Promised Clock Tower), the sequel film to Studio 4°C 's anime film of Akihiro Nishino 's Poupelle of Chimney Town ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ) picture book, dropped from #5 to #7 in its second weekend. The film earned 80,339,000 yen (about US$507,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 302,160,400 (about US$1.90 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 27. It sold 88,000 tickets and earned 122,348,500 yen (about US$767,000) in its first three days.

Poupelle

voices Lubicchi in the film, replacingfrom the previous film.returns from the previous film as

As before, Nishino supervised the film's production, and penned the film's script, with Yūsuke Hirota returning as director at Studio 4°C . Lozareena performs the film's theme song " Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ."

The film is based on Nishino's Tick-Tock ~Yakusoku no Tokeidai~ picture book, which shipped in 2019.

Golden Kamuy: Abashiri Kangoku Shūgeki-hen ( Golden Kamuy: Attack on Abashiri Prison Arc), the second live-action film based on Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga, dropped from #6 to #8 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 87,364,900 yen (about US$551,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,234,916,100 yen (about US$7.79 million).

The film opened on March 13. It sold 246,900 tickets and earned 368,611,300 yen (US$2.30 million) in its first three days. The film is getting IMAX screenings.

Kento Yamazaki reprised his role as Saichi Sugimoto and Anna Yamada as Asirpa. Yū Inaba , Sōkō Wada , and Tetta Sugimoto joined the film's cast as Tokishige Usami, Toshiyuki Kadokura, and Anji Toni, respectively.

Kenji Katagiri directed the film at CREDEUS based on a script by returning writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa . Yutaka Yamada is also back composing the music, and Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe served as Ainu culture and language supervisors.

Rock band 10-FEET perform the theme song "Kowarete Kieru made" (Until It Breaks and Disappears).

The first live-action Golden Kamuy film opened in Japan in January 2024 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.44 million in current conversion) in its first three days.

Image via Gekijōban Ansatsu Kyōshitsu Minna no Jikan film's website © 松井優征／集英社・アニメ「暗殺教室」製作委員会2025

The Gekijōban Ansatsu Kyōshitsu Minna no Jikan ( Assassination Classroom the Movie: Everybody's Time) anime film dropped from #8 to #9 in its third weekend. The film earned 72,388,480 yen (about US$457,00) from Friday to Sunday and has earned a total of 524,630,930 yen (about US$3.31 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 20. It earned 167,864,310 yen (about US$1.05 million) in its first three days.

Masaki Kitamura ( After-School Hanako-kun , Gundam Evolve ) directed the film at Lerche . Makoto Uezu returned to pen the script for the film, and Aya Higami ( After-School Hanako-kun ) designed the characters. Singer-songwriter Sora Tomonari performs the film's theme song "Teacher."

Avex Film Labels is distributing the title.

The new film contains a full collection of episodes that were left out of the anime due to time constraints. The original manga's author Yūsei Matsui stated that the film is not just a 10th anniversary project, but is also a continuation of the main story.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC