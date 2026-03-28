The Ogre's Bride Anime Premieres in July

The Ogre's Bride ( Oni no Hanayome )

The staff for the television anime of'slight novel series announced on Saturday that the anime will premiere in July 2026.

The novel series is set in a Japan where humans and demons co-exist peacefully. Yuzu is an ordinary high school girl, who lives in the shadow of her older sister who is the bride of a demon. One day, she has a life-changing encounter with a beautiful ogre who claims her as his bride.

The cast includes:

Kazuhito Ōmiya is directing the anime at Colored Pencil Animation Japan . Yumi Kamakura is in charge of the series scripts. Hikari Tanaka is drawing the main character designs, and Hiroko Shigekuni is also credited for character designs. Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

Kureha began the light novel series on Starts Publishing 's Novema! platform in 2019. The series won the grand prize at the First Novema! Character Short Story Contest. Starts published the ninth volume in May 2024. Yū Shiroya illustrates the series.

Jun Togashi launched the manga adaptation in Starts Publishing 's Noicomi magazine in December 2021. The manga adaptation won Noicomi's annual comic ranking in the girl comics category in 2022 and 2023. Starts shipped the eighth compiled book volume on December 26. MangaPlaza is releasing the manga in English.

The light novel series and its manga adaptation collectively have over 5.8 million copies in circulation.

The novel series also inspired a live-action film opened on March 27.