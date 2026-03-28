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Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume Anime Reveals Fall Debut in Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pony Canyon revealed the first promotional video and the fall debut on Saturday for Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume, the original television anime based on the Tetsudō Musume (Railway Girls) characters.
The staff also revealed a new key visual.
🚃💨˚⁺‧┈┈┈┈— TVアニメ「てつりょー！meet with 鉄道むすめ」公式X (@tetsuryo_anime) March 28, 2026
「てつりょー！meet with 鉄道むすめ」
第1弾キービジュアル 公開
┈┈┈┈‧⁺˚🚃💨
2026年秋 放送決定❣
第1弾PV公開中https://t.co/czaAzfhlLg#てつりょー pic.twitter.com/GZYbN22Xfp
Fūka Izumi and Yukari Anzai join the cast as Yayoi Nakano and Arisa Nishiura, respectively.
The anime will star:
- May Tachibana as Misaki Sata
- Mao Shōji as Kodama Orihara
- Haruna Fukushima as Ushio Yagami
- Hika Tsukishiro as Usa Harutachi
TOMYTEC is credited for the original work in collaboration with I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level novel writer Kisetsu Morita. Misuzu Hoshino (Laid-Back Camp episode director, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious director) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio. Aya Satsuki (Solo Camping for Two, "Ippon" Again!, Too Cute Crisis) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Hisanori Hashimoto (Laid-Back Camp season 3) is designing the characters.
The Tetsudō Musume characters "work" in railway companies and railway-related businesses all over Japan, wearing real uniforms and work clothes. As of May 2025, there are 114 Tetsudō Musume all over Japan. Tetsudō Musume launched in 2005, and celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025.
Sources: Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume anime's website, Comic Natalie