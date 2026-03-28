Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume Anime Reveals Fall Debut in Video

More cast, key visual revealed

Pony Canyon revealed the first promotional video and the fall debut on Saturday for Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume , the original television anime based on the Tetsudō Musume (Railway Girls) characters.

The staff also revealed a new key visual.

Fūka Izumi and Yukari Anzai join the cast as Yayoi Nakano and Arisa Nishiura, respectively.

The anime will star:

Image via Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume anime's X/Twitter account ©てつりょー！meet with 鉄道むすめ

The original anime's story centers on four train-loving college students who are members of the Tetsudō Ryokō Dōkō-kai ("Tetsuryo" in short, or literally Railway Travel Club). They journey throughout the world where hundreds of Tetsudō Musume work.

TOMYTEC is credited for the original work in collaboration with I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level novel writer Kisetsu Morita . Misuzu Hoshino ( Laid-Back Camp episode director, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious director) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Aya Satsuki ( Solo Camping for Two , "Ippon" Again! , Too Cute Crisis ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Hisanori Hashimoto ( Laid-Back Camp season 3) is designing the characters.

The Tetsudō Musume characters "work" in railway companies and railway-related businesses all over Japan, wearing real uniforms and work clothes. As of May 2025, there are 114 Tetsudō Musume all over Japan. Tetsudō Musume launched in 2005, and celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025.

