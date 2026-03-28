News
Black Torch TV Anime Reveals More Cast, July 4 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Takaki's Black Torch manga revealed two more cast members and the anime's July 4 debut at AnimeJapan 2026 on Saturday.
The new cast includes Nobuhiko Okamoto as Koga and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Amagi.
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢— TVアニメ『BLACK TORCH』公式 (@BlackTorchAnime) March 28, 2026
咬牙 CV.#岡本信彦
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢
天鬼と行動を共にする若い物ノ怪。
“最強の物ノ怪“になるため、羅睺を手に入れることに異常なほど執着している。
喜怒哀楽が激しく、子どもっぽい言動が目立つが、同族想いの一面も持っている。#BLACKTORCH pic.twitter.com/8TWuwCCKhq
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢— TVアニメ『BLACK TORCH』公式 (@BlackTorchAnime) March 28, 2026
天鬼 CV.#森川智之
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢
人智を越えた力を持つ物ノ怪。
冷酷なほど合理主義で、強者が弱者を喰らう“弱肉強食”を理念としている。
古くから公儀隠密局と対立し、決戦に備えて全国各地から理念を共にする同志達を集めている。#BLACKTORCH pic.twitter.com/cAHcTNQFRs
The anime will star:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Jiro Azuma
- Yōji Ueda as Rago
- Sayaka Senbongi as Ichika Kishimojin
- Junya Enoki as Reiji Kirihara
- Reina Ueda as Hana Usami
- Junichi Suwabe as Ryosuke Shiba
Kei Umabiki (ClassicaLoid, Quality Assurance in Another World) is directing the anime at 100Studio. Gō Suzuki (Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale, Minami-ke Tadaima) is designing the characters, Gigaemon Ichikawa (Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan, Himitsu no AiPri) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yutaka Yamada (Babylon, Tokyo Ghoul) is composing the music.
Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
Jiro Azuma is descended from of a long line of shinobi, and he also can talk to animals. Although he may appear rough and tumble, his compassionate side emerges when it comes to furry critters. But Jiro's soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity's hidden battle against powerful, menacing spirits.
Takaki (Heart Gear) launched the manga series in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine in December 2016. Shueisha shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2018.
Sources: Black Torch anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie