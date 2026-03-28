Sony Raises Price of PlayStation 5, PlayStation Portal Peripheral

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Sony announced on Friday that it is raising the price of its PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, as well as its PlayStation Portal peripheral, beginning on April 2, due to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape."

The new price of the hardware in the United States is as follows:

PS5: US$649.99 (from US$550)

PS5 Digital Edition: US$599.99 (from US$500)

PS5 Pro: US$899.99 (from US$750)

PS Portal: US$250 (from US$200)

The new price of the hardware in the United Kingdom is as follows:

PS5: £569.99 (from £479.99)

PS5 Digital Edition: £519.99 (from £429.99)

PS5 Pro: £789.99 (from £699.99)

PS Portal: £219.99 (from £199.99)

The new price of the hardware in the European Union is as follows:

PS5: €649.99 (from €549.99)

PS5 Digital Edition: €599.99 (from €499.99)

PS5 Pro: €899.99 (from €799.99)

PS Portal: €249.99 (from €219.99)

The new price of the hardware in Japan is as follows:

PS5: ¥97,980 (from ¥79,980)

PS5 Digital Edition: ¥89,980 (from ¥72,980)

PS5 Pro: ¥137,980 (from ¥119,980)

PS Portal: ¥39,980 (from ¥38,980)

The Japanese-only PS5 Digital Edition will retain its 55,000 yen price point.

Last August, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) raised the price of the PS5 in the U.S. from US$499.99 to US$549.99, the PS5 Digital Edition from US$449.99 to US$499.99, and the PS5 Pro from US$699.99 to US$749.99 due to "a challenging economic environment."

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) raised the price of some PS5 consoles in "select markets" in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand in April 2025. The price of the PS5 Pro in these regions did not change at the time.

SIE increased the suggested retail price of the PS5 console and its related peripherals in Japan in September 2024. The company cited severe external conditions, including recent changes in the global economic situation, as the reason for the price changes.

Sony released a new model for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in Japan that only has Japanese language support in November 2025. It is cheaper than the multi-language Digital Edition model, at 55,000 yen (about US$355). The current Digital Edition model for the PS5 sells at 72,980 yen (about US$471) in Japan.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99. The PS5 got a new, smaller model intended to replace the old model throughout November to early December in 2023 in various territories.

The PlayStation 5 Pro console shipped in November 2024. The PS5 Pro features PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, 120 FPS, advanced ray tracing, 2TB of SSD storage, upgraded GPU with "28% faster memory", and AI-driven upscaling to improve image clarity.

The console has shipped 92.1 million units as of December 31.