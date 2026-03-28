Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals More Cast Members, 2-Part Run, July 3 Debut

Aniplex 's stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2026 event on Saturday revealed the key visual, additional cast members, first promotional video, two consecutive cours (quarter of a year) run, and July 3 debut for the television anime adaptation of Akira Ozaki 's Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen (Sorry About My Younger Brothers) manga.

The newly announced cast members are:

Taku Yashiro as Raku Narita

Kenshō Ono as Syu Narita

Momoka Terasawa as Rui Narita

The anime will debut on July 3 on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 at 24:00 JST (effectively July 4 at 12 midnight JST), and will air for two consecutive cours . The anime will have a total of 24 episodes.

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © オザキアキラ／集英社・「うちの弟どもがすみません」製作委員会

Previously announced cast includes Naomi Ōzora as Ito Narita and Toshiki Masuda as Gen Narita .

Hitoshi Nanba ( Golden Kamuy ) is directing the anime at Lay-duce . Megumi Shimizu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is handling series composition. Shiori Hiraiwa ( Tomo-chan Is a Girl! ) and Yōko Fukushima ( #COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT ) are designing the characters. Gin (Busted Rose, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members are:

The manga centers on high school student Ito Hazui. During her spring break at the end of her first year of high school, Ito's mother remarries, and Ito moves to live with her new family, becoming Ito Narita. Upon arriving at her new house, Ito is shocked to learn she now has four younger step-brothers. Ito tries her hardest to get along with all of the new members of her family, but the eldest brother Gen is a bit cold to her. However, under his aloof facade, he occasionally shows his kindness.

Ozaki debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in January 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume in July 2025.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in December 2024. The film debuted at #4 in its opening weekend.

Sources: AnimeJapan 2026 stage presentation, Comic Natalie