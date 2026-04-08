Hiro Mashima Presents New Fairy Tail Manga Miniseries for 20th Anniversary

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Hiro Mashima announced on Tuesday that his Fairy Tail manga will receive a new manga miniseries in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary. The manga will begin in the combined 36th and 37th issue on August 5.

Shonen Magazine also streamed a commemorative video celebrating the series on the same day:

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Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail

Mashima's originalmanga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild,. The manga launched in 2006, and ended in July 2017.

The manga has inspired four television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in English.

Mashima and Atsuo Ueda 's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2024.

Ginolabo's Fairy Tail : Dungeons game launched for Nintendo Switch on January 7. The game then launched for PC via Steam in August 2024.