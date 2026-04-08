News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 5-11
posted on by Alex Mateo
Dungeon Elf: What's a Dungeon without Treasure Chests? manga, Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside audiobook ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Farming Life in Another World Limited Edition Steelbook BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|April 7
|One Piece Season 14 Voyage 9 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$44.98
|April 7
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Astro Royale Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 7
|Blue Exorcist GN 32Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 7
|BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 7
|The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 7
|The Cuckolding Wizard’s Adventure GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 7
|Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 7
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 7
|DAN DA DAN GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 7
|Do Women Need Sex Entertainment? GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 7
|Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|April 7
|Dungeon Elf: What's a Dungeon without Treasure Chests? GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 7
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 7
|Firefly Wedding GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 7
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 7
|Gene Bride GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 7
|Gokurakugai GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 7
|Himegasaki Sakurako Is a Hot Mess GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 7
|Honey Bee & Lemon Balm GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 7
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 24Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 7
|I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 7
|Issak Omnibus GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|April 7
|Kill Blue GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 7
|Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 7
|Love in the Palm of His Hand GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 7
|Love Out on a Limb GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 7
|Marriage Toxin GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 7
|Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 3Please
|Graphix
|US$11.99
|April 7
|Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Graphix
|US$24.99
|April 7
|My New Wife's Fake Smile GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|April 7
|Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 7
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 7
|Phantom Busters GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 7
|Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 7
|Rozen Maiden Collector's Edition GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$27.99
|April 7
|Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|April 7
|Space Punch GN 5Please
|Kana
|US$12.99
|April 7
|Super Ball Girls GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 7
|The Trapped Former Villainess Wants to Escape from the Sadistic Prince GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 7
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Apprentice Nail Artist in a Foreign Land GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|April 7
|Astro Royale GN 5Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|Black Summoner GN 22AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 8
|Blue Exorcist GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 7
|The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|The Cuckolding Wizard’s Adventure GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
|Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 7
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
|DAN DA DAN GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 7
|Do Women Need Sex Entertainment? GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|April 7
|Doll-Kara GN 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 8
|Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|April 7
|Dungeon Elf: What's a Dungeon without Treasure Chests? GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 7
|Firefly Wedding GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 7
|Gene Bride GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
|Gokurakugai GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|Himegasaki Sakurako Is a Hot Mess GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
|Honey Bee & Lemon Balm GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 7
|I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
|Ichi the Witch GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|Kill Blue GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
|Love in the Palm of His Hand GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 7
|Love Out on a Limb GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 7
|Marriage Toxin GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 3Please
|Graphix
|US$7.99
|April 7
|My New Wife's Fake Smile GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|April 7
|A Nightingale Awaits the Blooming Love of Spring GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|April 7
|Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 7
|Phantom Busters GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 7
|Rozen Maiden Collector's Edition GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 7
|Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 8
|Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 7
|Starting on Hard Mode: God Levels, Got Problems GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 8
|Space Punch GN 5Please
|Kana
|US$12.99
|April 7
|Super Ball Girls GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 7
|TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 7
|That Beauty Is a Tramp GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 7
|The Trapped Former Villainess Wants to Escape from the Sadistic Prince GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Devil Princess Novel 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 7
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 7
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blade Skill Online: Crushing the Competition with My Abysmal Stats, Useless Class, and Garbage Weapon! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 6
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World Novel 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 9
|Fluffy Café in Another World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 9
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 7
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|April 7
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|April 7
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 7
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Pokémon Champions Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|Free-to-Play
|April 8
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.