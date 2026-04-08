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North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 5-11

posted on by Alex Mateo
Dungeon Elf: What's a Dungeon without Treasure Chests? manga, Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside audiobook ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Farming Life in Another World Limited Edition Steelbook BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 April 7
One Piece Season 14 Voyage 9 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$44.98 April 7

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Astro Royale Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 7
Blue Exorcist GN 32Cite Viz Media US$11.99 April 7
BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 7
The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 7
The Cuckolding Wizard’s Adventure GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 7
Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 7
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 17Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 7
DAN DA DAN GN 18Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 7
Do Women Need Sex Entertainment? GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 April 7
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 6Please Viz Media US$24.99 April 7
Dungeon Elf: What's a Dungeon without Treasure Chests? GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 7
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 7
Firefly Wedding GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 7
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 7
Gene Bride GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 7
Gokurakugai GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 7
Himegasaki Sakurako Is a Hot Mess GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 7
Honey Bee & Lemon Balm GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 7
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 24Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 7
I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 7
Issak Omnibus GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 April 7
Kill Blue GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 7
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 7
Love in the Palm of His Hand GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 7
Love Out on a Limb GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 7
Marriage Toxin GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 7
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 3Please Graphix US$11.99 April 7
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 3 (hardcover)Please Graphix US$24.99 April 7
My New Wife's Fake Smile GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 April 7
Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 7
Peach Boy Riverside GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 7
Phantom Busters GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 7
Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 7
Rozen Maiden Collector's Edition GN 5Please Seven Seas US$27.99 April 7
Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 8Please Vertical US$13.95 April 7
Space Punch GN 5Please Kana US$12.99 April 7
Super Ball Girls GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 7
The Trapped Former Villainess Wants to Escape from the Sadistic Prince GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 7

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Apprentice Nail Artist in a Foreign Land GN 1Please Tokyopop US$9.99 April 7
Astro Royale GN 5Cite Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Black Summoner GN 22AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 8
Blue Exorcist GN 32Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 7
The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
The Cuckolding Wizard’s Adventure GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7
Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 7
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 17Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7
DAN DA DAN GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
The Dashing Zaddy and His Icy Protégé GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 7
Do Women Need Sex Entertainment? GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 April 7
Doll-Kara GN 11Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 8
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 6Please Viz Media US$19.99 April 7
Dungeon Elf: What's a Dungeon without Treasure Chests? GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 7
Firefly Wedding GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 7
Gene Bride GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7
Gokurakugai GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Himegasaki Sakurako Is a Hot Mess GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7
Honey Bee & Lemon Balm GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 7
I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7
Ichi the Witch GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Kill Blue GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7
Love in the Palm of His Hand GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 7
Love Out on a Limb GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 7
Marriage Toxin GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 3Please Graphix US$7.99 April 7
My New Wife's Fake Smile GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 April 7
A Nightingale Awaits the Blooming Love of Spring GN 3Please Tokyopop US$9.99 April 7
Otaku Vampire's Love Bite GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Peach Boy Riverside GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 7
Phantom Busters GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 7
Rozen Maiden Collector's Edition GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 7
Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 8
Shimazaki in the Land of Peace GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 7
Starting on Hard Mode: God Levels, Got Problems GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 8
Space Punch GN 5Please Kana US$12.99 April 7
Super Ball Girls GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 7
TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 7
That Beauty Is a Tramp GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 7
The Trapped Former Villainess Wants to Escape from the Sadistic Prince GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Devil Princess Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 April 7
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 April 7

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blade Skill Online: Crushing the Competition with My Abysmal Stats, Useless Class, and Garbage Weapon! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 6
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World Novel 3Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 April 9
Fluffy Café in Another World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 April 9

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$24.99 April 7
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$25.98 April 7
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$25.98 April 7
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$24.99 April 7
Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$24.99 April 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Pokémon Champions Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo Free-to-Play April 8


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 29-April 4
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