The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom Light Novel Series Ends in 15th Volume

Final volume ships on June 15

Image via B's Log Bunko © Punichan, Akeno Naruse, Kadokawa

Kadokawa is listing the 15th volume of Punichan 's The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom ( Akuyaku Reijō wa Ringoku no Ōtaishi ni Dekiai Sareru ) light novel series as the final volume. The volume ships on June 15.

The romance story follows a protagonist who is reincarnated as Tiararose, the villainess of the protagonist's favorite otome romance game aimed at female gamers. The protagonist is resigned to accepting the in-game judgment event and the fate that awaits her. However, just as her fiancé breaks off their engagement, the game throws up a marriage proposal event that wasn't in the game's original scenario — from Aquasteed, the crown prince of the neighboring country.

Punichan first began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service in 2016. B's-Log Bunko has added illustrations by Akeno Naruse and published 14 volumes of the light novel series, which has over 5.6 million copies in circulation. Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC is serializing a manga adaptation by Hoshina with 17 volumes as of February 2026. The light novel series also has a two-volume spinoff series, and a three-volume manga adaptation of that spinoff.

The story inspired a real otome game by OperaHouse for the Nintendo Switch in 2024. The game is available in English on PC via Steam .

The series inspired an anime adaptation, which debuted on January 11. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

J-Novel Club publishes Namura Katamura 's manga of Punichan 's From Villainess to Healer: I Know the Cheat to Change My Fate story, and Punichan 's RVing My Way into Exile with My Beloved Cat light novel series. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Punichan 's Fluffy Café in Another World light novel series and manga.

Source: Kadokawa

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.