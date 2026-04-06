WEBTOON, Blizzard Launch Overwatch: Undivided Webcomic

Overwatch: Undivided will run for total of 40 episodes

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment and Blizzard Entertainment announced on March 31 they have launched a new content partnership, introducing an original webcomic based on the Overwatch franchise.

Titled Overwatch: Undivided, the series is now available exclusively on WEBTOON 's English-language platform. Additional language support is planned, including Korean, Japanese, Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Thai, Indonesian, and Traditional Chinese.

The series is set within the game's current narrative arc and expands on the Overwatch universe by focusing on character-driven storytelling alongside large-scale conflict.

The story of the webcomic reads:

In the aftermath of Talon's strike on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, the heroes of Overwatch take in their devastating defeat. But Vendetta is far from finished, launching attacks around the world on research facilities, military bases, and major cities. As Sojourn rallies the weary heroes to face Talon wherever they strike, she receives crushing news that calls everything she's stood for into question: When the world says it doesn't need heroes, can Overwatch still stand, undivided?

Overwatch: Undivided will run for a total of 40 episodes and can be read on WEBTOON.