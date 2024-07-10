BEASTARS Creator Paru Itagaki's Sanda Manga Gets TV Anime by Science SARU

Near future hero action manga ended on Thursday

A website opened on Thursday to announce that a television anime of Paru Itagaki 's SANDA manga has been green-lit. Science SARU is animating the project.

Image via Comic Natalie © 板垣巴留（秋田書店）／SANDA製作委員会

The manga tells the story of adults and children in the near future with a declining birth rate. An ordinary boy named Sanda finds out that one of his classmates, Shiori Fuyumura, is trying to kill him, because of Fuyumura's missing friend and a certain "curse" that Sanda is carrying.

The manga ended in this year's 32nd issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine on Thursday.

Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in July 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the 14th volume on June 7. The 15th volume will ship on August 7.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume in January 2021. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The first television anime of BEASTARS debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021. The anime's final season will premiere on Netflix this year, and will be split into two cours (quarter of the year).

Itagaki launched the Drip Drip ( Bota Bota ) manga mini-series in December 2020, and ended in February 2021. The manga's one compiled volume released in Japan in April 2021, and Viz Media published the manga volume in English in October 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie