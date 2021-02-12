Paru Itagaki's Bota Bota Manga Ends on February 19

The 2,746th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku magazine revealed on Friday that Paru Itagaki 's Bota Bota manga mini-series will end in the magazine's next issue on February 19.

The manga will get a compiled book volume release in Japan on April 8.

Itagaki ( BEASTARS ) launched the manga on December 25.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended on October 8. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd volume on January 8.

The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered on January 5 and is again airing in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.

Itagaki published the Beast Complex manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2016. Akita Shoten released one volume for the manga. Itagaki started a new manga mini-series for Beast Complex in the magazine last month. Viz Media licensed the original Beast Complex manga, and will release the volume in March 2021.

Source: Manga Goraku issue 2,746