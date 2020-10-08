Beast Complex Manga, the 'Origin of BEASTARS,' Gets Mini-Series in January

This year's 45th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Paru Itagaki 's Beast Complex manga will start a new manga mini-series in January 2021. The magazine described Beast Complex as "the origin of BEASTARS ," Itagaki's more well-known later manga. The magazine added that it will reveal more details about the new mini-series in a future issue.

Viz Media licensed the original Beast Complex manga, and will release the volume in March 2021. Viz Media describes the manga:

A tiger and a beaver who grew up together defy peer pressure to end their friendship and join forces to fight injustice. A camel journalist who spent his career passing judgment on carnivores spends a life-changing night with a seductive wolf. A saltwater crocodile and a gazelle must find a way to work together as chef and assistant on a cooking show with flagging ratings. A fox and a chameleon wrestle with stereotypes about each other—and themselves. And much more…

Itagaki published the Beast Complex manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2016. Akita Shoten released one volume for the manga.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. The manga ended on Thursday, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 21st volume on the same day .

The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13. The anime's second season will premiere in January 2021 and again air in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.