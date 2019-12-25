BEASTARS Anime Gets 2nd Season

"Animal human drama" to return after 12-episode 1st season

The 12th and final episode of the current anime season based on Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga announced on Thursday that production on a second season has been green-lit. The anime's Twitter account will announce broadcast details and the cast for the characters that will appear in the new season later.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the "animal human drama":

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legosi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

The first television anime season debuted on Netflix in Japan on October 8, and then premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon on October 9. The anime will debut in Netflix outside of Japan in early 2020.

Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on December 6. Viz Media published the manga's third volume on November 19. A stage play adaptation will run in Tokyo and Osaka in April and May next year.

Source: Comic Natalie