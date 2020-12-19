Beastars' Paru Itagaki Launches New Short Manga in Manga Goraku Magazine

New manga is titled Bota Bota

The 2,739th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku magazine revealed on Friday that Paru Itagaki will launch a new manga mini-series titled Bota Bota in the magazine's next issue. The manga's first chapter will be 34 pages long, and will have a color opening page. The manga will also feature on the magazine's front cover. Itagaki posted two preview images of the manga on Twitter on Friday.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. The manga ended on October 8, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 21st volume on the same day.

The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13. The anime's second season will premiere in January 2021 and again air in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.

Itagaki published the Beast Complex manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2016. Akita Shoten released one volume for the manga. Weekly Shōnen Champion revealed on October 8 that Itagaki will start a new manga mini-series for Beast Complex in the magazine in January 2021. Viz Media licensed the original Beast Complex manga, and will release the volume in March 2021.