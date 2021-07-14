Beastars' Paru Itagaki Pens New Sanda Manga

Manga about declining birth rate launches on July 21

This year's 33rd issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine announced on Thursday that Paru Itagaki ( BEASTARS ) is launching a new manga titled Sanda in the magazine's next issue on July 21. The manga will tell the story of adults and children in a future with a declining birth rate.

The manga will debut with 48 pages, and it will get color pages for three weeks in a row.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended on October 8. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume on January 8.

The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered on January 5 and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix will debut the second season outside Japan on Thursday.

Itagaki published the Beast Complex manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2016. Akita Shoten released one volume for the manga. Itagaki started a new manga mini-series for Beast Complex in the magazine in January. Viz Media licensed the original Beast Complex manga, and released the volume in March.

Itagaki launched the Bota Bota manga mini-series on December 25, and ended the series on February 19. The manga's one compiled volume released in Japan on April 8. The manga will get an overseas release in five languages.

Sources: Weekly Shonen Champion, Comic Natalie