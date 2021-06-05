Paru Itagaki's Bota Bota Manga Gets Overseas Release in 5 Languages

Short series launched in December and ended in February

Manga creator Paru Itagaki revealed on Twitter on Thursday that her Bota Bota manga mini-series will get an overseas release in five languages. Itagaki stated she will reveal at a later date when the manga will release.

Itagaki ( BEASTARS ) launched the manga on December 25, and ended the series on February 19. The manga's one compiled volume released in Japan on April 8.

The manga follows a woman who is an extreme clean freak, and she gets a nosebleed whenever she touches anything dirty. The story follows her search for love.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended on October 8. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume on January 8.

The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered on January 5 and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.

Itagaki published the Beast Complex manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2016. Akita Shoten released one volume for the manga. Itagaki started a new manga mini-series for Beast Complex in the magazine in January. Viz Media licensed the original Beast Complex manga, and released the volume in March.