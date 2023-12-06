Ascendance of a Bookworm Light Novels Get More Anime by WIT Studio

New anime to cover light novels' Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke

TO Books announced on Wednesday that Miya Kazuki 's Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) "biblia fantasy" light novel series is inspiring a new anime from Wit Studio . The new anime will adapt Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke of the light novel series. (The previous three television anime seasons covered the light novel series' first two parts.)

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and ended the web novel in 2017. You Shiina illustrates the print edition. The series is approaching its conclusion on Saturday, December 9 with its 33rd volume.

The Hannelore no Kizokuin Gonensei spinoff story launched on the same website in 2017 and is still ongoing.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and Suzuka's manga adaptation in English. It describes the story:

A certain college girl who's loved books ever since she was a little girl dies in an accident and is reborn in another world she knows nothing about. She is now Myne, the sickly five-year-old daughter of a poor soldier. To make things worse, the world she's been reborn in has a very low literacy rate and books mostly don't exist. She'd have to pay an enormous amounts of money to buy one. Myne resolves herself: If there aren't any books, she'll just have to make them! Her goal is to become a librarian. This story begins with her quest to make books so she can live surrounded by them! Dive into this biblio-fantasy written for book lovers and bookworms!

The light novel inspired a television anime adaptation with three seasons. The first anime season aired in two parts. The first part premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The second part premiered in Japan in April 2020. Two original video anime ( OVA ) installments debuted with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part in March 2020.

The second season premiered in October 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's third season premiered on April 11, 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the third season as it aired, and started streaming an English dub on May 16, 2022.