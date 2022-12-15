Ascendance of a Bookworm Light Novel Series Approaches Conclusion in 2023

Novel's 32nd, 33rd volumes to release in spring, winter 2023

Advertising in Miya Kazuki 's 31st Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) "biblia fantasy" novel volume (pictured right) announced on December 10 that the story is approaching its conclusion in 2023. The 32nd volume will ship next spring, and the 33rd volume is scheduled for next winter. (The announcement did not specify if the final volume is the 33rd volume or a later one.)

Aside from the two volumes scheduled for next year, the light novel's ninth drama CD will also ship next spring, and the 10th drama CD and eighth fan book will ship next winter. A third short story collection, the side story Hannelore no Kizokuin Gonensei, and other tie-in publications are also in the works.

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and You Shiina illustrates the print edition. Suzuka's manga adaptation of the fourth part had a total of five compiled volumes between March 2021 and November 2022.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and Suzuka's manga adaptation in English. It describes the story:

A certain college girl who's loved books ever since she was a little girl dies in an accident and is reborn in another world she knows nothing about. She is now Myne, the sickly five-year-old daughter of a poor soldier. To make things worse, the world she's been reborn in has a very low literacy rate and books mostly don't exist. She'd have to pay an enormous amounts of money to buy one. Myne resolves herself: If there aren't any books, she'll just have to make them! Her goal is to become a librarian. This story begins with her quest to make books so she can live surrounded by them! Dive into this biblio-fantasy written for book lovers and bookworms!

The light novel inspired a television anime adaptation with three seasons. The first anime season aired in two parts. The first part premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The second part premiered in Japan in April 2020. Two original video anime ( OVA ) installments debuted with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part in March 2020.

The second season premiered in October 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's third season premiered on April 11. Crunchyroll streamed the third season as it aired, and started streaming an English dub on May 16.