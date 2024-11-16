Sony to Release Godzilla Minus One Director Takashi Yamazaki's 1st English-Language Film

© TOHO CO., LTD.

Sony won the bidding war to release Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki 's first English-language film Grandgear , Deadline reported on Friday. Yamazaki will write the original screenplay, direct, and produce. Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Glen Zipper will also produce the film.

The plot of the film is currently unknown. The film marks the director's formal entry into the U.S. market, following the success of Godzilla Minus One .

The official X/Twitter account for the Godzilla franchise announced on November 1 that Yamazaki will return as the director, writer, and visual effects supervisor for a new Godzilla film.

Godzilla Minus One opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of last year's event on November 1.

The film has earned an estimated US$56,418,793 in the United States and US$50,303,815 internationally, as of February 1. The film has become the third highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in the United States.

Netflix is streaming the film and is also streaming Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color , the black-and-white version of the film. In North America, Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color are additionally available for digital rental and digital purchase on Amazon, Apple iTunes , Google Play , Microsoft , FandangoNOW/ VUDU , inDemand, XBOX, and Vubiquity. In Japan, the film has been exclusively streaming (in color and monochrome) on Amazon Prime Video since May 3.

Godzilla Minus One won the Best Visual Effects award at the 96th Academy Awards in March. It is the first Japanese film to win in this category, and the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Oscar.



