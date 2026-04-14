Sony Pictures Produces Animated Film of Bloodborne Game

Image via PlayStation Store © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Pictures announced at CinemaCon on Monday that it is producing an animated R-rated film adaptation of FromSoftware 's Bloodborne game. PlayStation Productions, Lyrical Animation, and YouTuber jacksepticeye (Seán McLoughlin) are producing the film, with Sony Pictures and Lyrical Animation parent company Lyrical Media co-financing the film.

The dark gothic fantasy game is set in a town called Yharnam, whose population has transformed into deadly beasts after they imbibed a supposedly miraculous panacea. The player is a Hunter, a member of an organization tasked with hunting down the beasts. Throughout the game, the Hunter uncovers the truth behind the Yharnam outbreak, and is guided, opposed, and manipulated by otherworldly forces that may drive one mad.

FromSoftware ( Dark Souls , Sekiro , Elden Ring , Armored Core ) developed the game, and Sony Interactive Entertainment (then Sony Computer Entertainment ) released the game on the PlayStation 4 in March 2015.

FromSoftware 's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game is inspiring an anime titled Sekiro: No Defeat . Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the anime in 2026 worldwide excluding Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and Belarus. The game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2019, and it sold more than 2 million copies worldwide in less than 10 days.

FromSoftware 's Elden Ring game is inspiring a live-action Hollywood film. Alex Garland ( Ex Machina , Annihilation , Civil War ) is set to direct and write, with actor Kit Connor (Heartstopper, The Wild Robot, Warfare) in talks to star in the film. FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022. The game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree launched in June 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The base Elden Ring game is required for the expansion.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the Elden Ring game's world.

Sources: IndieWire (Brian Welk), Variety (Brent Lang)

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