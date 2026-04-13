Interest
Ring's Sadako to Haunt Nightmares as Bunny Girl

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
New figure slated for September

Japanese entertainment company FuRyu announced on Friday that Japanese horror icon Sadako will emerge as a bunny girl figure in September. FuRyu posted images of the bunny girl Sadako and noted the figure will be released under its BiCute Bunnies series.

bunny-girl-sadako
Image via x.com
©KADOKAWA

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Image via x.com
©KADOKAWA

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Image via x.com
©KADOKAWA

The BiCute Bunnies figure series figures are available through FuRyu Prize crane games throughout Japan.

Update: Sadako's spelling in headline corrected. Thanks, fuuma_monou.

Sources: FuRyu Prize's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō

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