That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Cancels May 1 Airing

Broadcast canceled due to scheduling reasons

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社/転スラ製作委員会

The staff for the fourth ) anime season announced on Tuesday that the anime's episode broadcast on May 1 on thechannel (and 28 other affiliated channels) has been canceled due to unspecified scheduling reasons.

The BS11 channel will instead run a special program about the season on May 2 at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT). In the special, cast member Miho Okasaki (Rimuru) and presenter Haruka Mori will join viewers in looking back at the story so far, and looking forward to what is to come in the latest season.

The new season debuted on April 3 on NTV 's now one-hour "Friday Anime Night" programming block, at 11:00 p.m. JST. The new season started airing on BS11 on April 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST and on other streaming services at 11:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.

The anime's fourth season will air for a total run of five cours (quarters of a year), with the first two cours airing continuously.

8-Bit is returning once again to animate the fourth season, and Miho Okasaki returns to voice protagonist Rimuru Tempest. Eir Aoi performs the opening theme song "Esoragoto" (Pipe Dream), and CiON performs the ending theme song "Katsubō" (Craving).

Fuse serialized the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print with illustration by Mitz Vah in 2014. The novel series ended with its 23rd and final volume on November 29. A spinoff side story volume titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Toaru Kyūka no Sugoshi-kata ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : How to Spend a Certain Vacation) shipped alongside the final volume. The novels will get a side-story series, with the first part slated for release in 2026.

Yen Press releases the novel series in English.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream anime debuted in Japan in November 2023 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2024. The show aired for two continuous cours for a half-year run.

The second anime film Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea ) opened in Japan on February 27. Crunchyroll will screen the film in theaters in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland on May 1. The film will screen in both Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will rescreen the previous film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond with an exclusive 10-minute sneak peek at the new movie for one day only on April 20.