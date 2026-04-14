In a surprisingly light season for new isekai and LitRPG titles, Chris and Sylvia enjoy a trip through fantasy series of all stripes.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Chris

Sylvia, I'm worn out from being on isekai roundup duty the last couple of seasons, so I am all too happy to be here doing the romcom one with you instead! Time to settle in for some cozy meet-cutes and cuddly chemistry and— © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 Wait, what do you mean one of the romcom shows this season hasn't aired yet? We gotta do the isekai after all? Sonofa... Sylvia, I'm worn out from being on isekai roundup duty the last couple of seasons, so I am all too happy to be here doing the romcom one with you instead! Time to settle in for some cozy meet-cutes and cuddly chemistry and—Wait, what do youone of the romcom shows this season hasn't aired yet? We gotta do the isekai after all?

Sylvia

Chris, I'm SO happy to be back in the land of isekai. I might start laughing. I might start crying. I might start sobbing hysterically into a pillow. But make no mistake: they will be tears of joy. Because this is our lot in life. The time for screams has passed. © 2026 ATEKICHI, AlphaPolis/appraiser(provisional) Production Committee Also—thank the heavens and all the reincarnation-trigger-happy goddesses who reside in them—there are only like four new isekai titles this spring. That is a mercy. Chris, I'm SO happy to be back in the land of isekai. I might start laughing. I might start crying. I might start sobbing hysterically into a pillow. But make no mistake: they will be tears of joy. Because this is our lot in life. The time for screams has passed.Also—thank the heavens and all the reincarnation-trigger-happy goddesses who reside in them—there are only like four new isekai titles this spring. That is a mercy.

© 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 Heads up to readers who turn to these roundups to see us suffer: We could actually have a pretty good time this go-around! I'll admit that was a pleasant surprise upon being saddled with this seasonal tradition this week. Even more remarkable is that much of the season's other fantasy-genre content is, like, regular old fantasy. Not reincarnation, not LitRPG, hardly a Narou-approved derivative in sight! It's kind of a miracle, and talking about some of them ought to fill the column out well, so Lynzee doesn't hex us for turning in a rundown of just a few shows.Heads up to readers who turn to these roundups to see us suffer: We could actually have a pretty good time this go-around!

Re:Zero , Ascendence of a Bookworm, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , and Reborn as a Vending Machine. So, you know. Those are there if you want them. Agreed! Although it's worth mentioning at the top here that a lack of new isekai is not the same as a lack of isekai. The otherworldly narrative this season is high-profile sequels, which include new seasons of, and. So, you know. Those are there if you want them.

Bookworm back, too, at least until I noticed the genAI used in the new OP. But © Miya Kazuki,TO Books./Ascendance of a Bookworm Project 2026 But yeah, perhaps the presence of heavy hitters like Slime Time and Re:Zero caused other aspiring new isekai to keep their distance from this season. Not that everyone took the hint, as there's still one blindingly basic entry in the genre, complete with obnoxiously long descriptive title: The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! . © 2026 ATEKICHI, AlphaPolis/appraiser(provisional) Production Committee This was the first one of these I threw on, and GOD am I glad it was all uphill from here. I was pretty happy to haveback, too, at least until I noticed the genAI used in the new OP. But WIT Studio already resolved to rectify that (bullying works), so hopefully that means the rest of the season will be enjoyable without any caveats.But yeah, perhaps the presence of heavy hitters likeandcaused other aspiring new isekai to keep their distance from this season. Not that everyone took the hint, as there's still one blindingly basic entry in the genre, complete with obnoxiously long descriptive title:This was the first one of these I threw on, and GOD am I glad it was all uphill from here.

© 2026 ATEKICHI, AlphaPolis/appraiser(provisional) Production Committee More of these shows should append "(Provisional)" to their titles. It feels more honest, and it makes it even easier to drop them like a lead balloon. Oh, this anime? I'm only watching it provisionally. I mean, they couldn't even get the current meme number right. Embarrassing.

The next time "six seven" shows up as a stat number in an isekai anime, I know my timeline is going to go bananas.

© 2026 ATEKICHI, AlphaPolis/appraiser(provisional) Production Committee My other major note on this one is the Dutch-angle sideboob. That, at least, feels innovative. I'd like to see a more talented director take a crack at it.

© 2026 ATEKICHI, AlphaPolis/appraiser(provisional) Production Committee Maybe that makes sense? The entire premise of the story is built around observing and explaining what things are, so huge swaths of it are just the characters standing around in fields looking at maps and droning on about adventures they aren't having and skills they aren't using. © 2026 ATEKICHI, AlphaPolis/appraiser(provisional) Production Committee © 2026 ATEKICHI, AlphaPolis/appraiser(provisional) Production Committee © 2026 ATEKICHI, AlphaPolis/appraiser(provisional) Production Committee © 2026 ATEKICHI, AlphaPolis/appraiser(provisional) Production Committee The small-for-his-age protagonist being a magnet for older women is a funny idea, but as you observed, it mostly provides a vector for basic-bitch fanservice . It's almost fascinatingly boring as a show, despite its ability to generate funny OOC screencaps.Maybe that makes sense? The entire premise of the story is built around observing and explaining what things are, so huge swaths of it are just the characters standing around in fields looking at maps and droning on about adventures they aren't having and skills they aren't using.The small-for-his-age protagonist being a magnet for older women is a funny idea, but as you observed, it mostly provides a vector for basic-bitch

© 2026 ATEKICHI, AlphaPolis/appraiser(provisional) Production Committee If all you need in life are oneeshota shenanigans with a big titty elf in a ribbed sweater that's a few sizes too small, then by all means: enjoy. May God go with you. I, however, will pass.

My Ribdiculous Reincarnation . That's "standard" in that it starts with the regular "guy gets killed and reincarnated" setup, because everything else about this show is absolutely not the usual. © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 It's stupid, but inoffensive, which means it's not gonna stand out next to all this season's other offerings that are really trying things. Which is definitely the case for the other "standard" isekai,. That's "standard" in that it starts with the regular "guy gets killed and reincarnated" setup, because everything else about this show is absolutely not the usual.

© 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 This one is the surprise of the week, if you ask me. I had zero expectations going in. Negative expectations, even. But just look at this thing. It's nuts. It might even be art.

mixed media isekai this season! And like purposefully done, as opposed to the jank from KamiKatsu . © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 I can't believe we got aisekai this season! And like purposefully done, as opposed to the jank from

Ribdiculous definitely feels like it's aiming to be as much of a shitpost in anime form as KamiKatsu , but whereas KamiKatsu weaponized incompetence, Ribdiculous evokes pop art a la Pop Team Epic . It's a bizarre mishmash of visual styles, and it works. The idiosyncratic style in the "reincarnation" section is legit kinda beautiful. If they experiment like this every episode, that will be one hell of an achievement. © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 Shout out to director Yasafumi Soejima in particular. He was an important creative voice in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime all the way through Stone Ocean, and he was responsible for many sparks of visual flair found throughout Rock is a Lady's Modesty . So that's where some of the expert aesthetic weirdness comes from. definitely feels like it's aiming to be as much of a shitpost in anime form as, but whereasweaponized incompetence,evokes pop art a la. It's a bizarre mishmash of visual styles, and it works. The idiosyncratic style in the "reincarnation" section is legit kinda beautiful. If they experiment like this every episode, that will be one hell of an achievement.Shout out to director Yasafumi Soejima in particular. He was an important creative voice in theanime all the way through, and he was responsible for many sparks of visual flair found throughout. So that's where some of the expert aesthetic weirdness comes from.

Pop Team Epic isekai," but I'll absolutely take it. You're right that the potential for anthology-style creative shifts in each episode propels a lot of interest in seeing where this goes week to week. I'm floored at the possibilities of a series taking the piss out of a genre while simultaneously using that approach to innovate in it. © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 It's enough to make me think the isekai genre's saturation, leading to a show like this being the surprise of the spring, might've been worth it. I'm shocked it took us this long to get "" but I'll absolutely take it. You're right that the potential for anthology-style creative shifts in each episode propels a lot of interest in seeing where this goes week to week. I'm floored at the possibilities of a series taking the piss out of a genre while simultaneously using that approach to innovate in it.It's enough to make me think the isekai genre's saturation, leading to a show like this being the surprise of the spring, might've been worth it.

Ribdiculous, as ribdiculous as its title may be, is worth a tentative buy-in. Especially if it keeps being a good ally. © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 © 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 I can foresee its sense of humor wearing thin pretty quickly, to be fair. But it really might have something if it can keep up that creative momentum., as ribdiculous as its title may be, is worth a tentative buy-in. Especially if it keeps being a good ally.

Soejima worked on JoJo before this, you say? I'd never have guessed.

© 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 They're just normal men.

An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess , in that it's very much the now-standard villainess isekai anime mold. © Shiki, AlphaPolis/THE ADMIRERS OF LADY BERTIA SOCIETY "Normal" also applies to another isekai this season,, in that it's very much the now-standard villainess isekai anime mold.

© Shiki, AlphaPolis/THE ADMIRERS OF LADY BERTIA SOCIETY © Shiki, AlphaPolis/THE ADMIRERS OF LADY BERTIA SOCIETY Otherwise, though, this is exactly what you expect. © Shiki, AlphaPolis/THE ADMIRERS OF LADY BERTIA SOCIETY This one is a tad abnormal for its genre space due to its choice of POV. While Bertia Ibil Noches is our titular (aspiring) villainess, it's her betrothed, Cecil Glo Alphasta, who provides his droll narration.Otherwise, though, this is exactly what you expect.

The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom , at least. But try as you might, kids, you'll never be a Philine Sunfist. © Shiki, AlphaPolis/THE ADMIRERS OF LADY BERTIA SOCIETY It's not even the only villainess-styled show this season, so it can't stand out representing that genre. Hell, the potential for dueling reincarnations teased at the end of the first episode has also been done elsewhere! © Shiki, AlphaPolis/THE ADMIRERS OF LADY BERTIA SOCIETY So what's left? The fact that this is the one where the protagonist crash-dieted as an eight-year-old because she was ashamed of her weight? The point that her POV fiancé solves a problem for her in tedious fashion through the end of the episode? It's a bored shrug. I see someone's trying to carry the torch of absurd names from last season's, at least. But try as you might, kids, you'll never be a Philine Sunfist.It's not even the only villainess-styled show this season, so it can't stand out representing that genre. Hell, the potential forteased at the end of the first episode has also been done elsewhere!So what's left? The fact that this is the one where the protagonist crash-dieted as an eight-year-old because she was ashamed of her weight? The point that her POV fiancé solves a problem for her in tedious fashion through the end of the episode? It's a bored shrug.

© Shiki, AlphaPolis/THE ADMIRERS OF LADY BERTIA SOCIETY As for our last true blue (and new) isekai of the spring season, we have MAO, which earns its badge of normality through its creator: Rumiko Takahashi . InuYasha is one of the isekai OGs, after all. And this is, uh, not all that dissimilar from InuYasha . © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 It's aggressively fine. Perfectly perfunctory. Needs a lot more sauce. Plus, if you seriously want to talk about how to cultivate a true "flower of evil," then I'd like to introduce you to a funny little guy named Shuzo Oshimi As for our last true blue (and new) isekai of the spring season, we have, which earns its badge of normality through its creator:is one of the isekai OGs, after all. And this is, uh, not all that dissimilar from

MAO is at least my favorite new show named after a sound my cat makes. © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 And yeah, even going in knowing Takahashi's contribution to the isekai canon via InuYasha , it can be a little surprising to spot the superficial similarities. Mainly, the "other world" is some time-travel situation back to an older-era Japan, plus all the classic folklore stuff. © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 But I also think MAO has enough of its own stuff going on. Mostly on account of lead girl Nanoka, who's got a spunky personality to herself, informing a different dynamic with main man Mao than Kagome and InuYasha had going on at the start. And she can dodge Truck-kun like nobody's business. © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 We're not going that back to basics! is at least my favorite new show named after a sound my cat makes.And yeah, even going in knowing Takahashi's contribution to the isekai canon via, it can be a little surprising to spot the superficial similarities. Mainly, the "other world" is some time-travel situation back to an older-era Japan, plus all the classic folklore stuff.But I also thinkhas enough of its own stuff going on. Mostly on account of lead girl Nanoka, who's got a spunky personality to herself, informing a different dynamic with main man Mao than Kagome andhad going on at the start. And she can dodge Truck-kun like nobody's business.We're not goingback to basics!

MIAO. I mean, MAO. © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 On that note, I really do like the visceral horror and violence on display. It's fun when Takahashi doesn't play around. © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 Some vehicular trouble is unavoidable, sadly (what is it with 2026 anime and car crashes killing both of a girl's parents?), but I nevertheless have to hand it to. I mean,On that note, I really do like the visceral horror and violence on display. It's fun when Takahashi doesn't play around.

© 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 Takahashi's pedigree and experience on display here really do let MAO be generally cool in a way a lot of other isekai also-rans simply can't be. It never feels like it's deploying any of these elements to chase trends or slot into a genre because, come on, it's friggin' Rumiko Takahashi , why would she? God, the monsters getting melted by the heroes' blood is such a gnarly trick; it hit for me every time.Takahashi's pedigree and experience on display here really do letbe generally cool in a way a lot of other isekai also-rans simply can't be. It never feels like it's deploying any of these elements to chase trends or slot into a genre because, come on, it's friggin', why would she?

MAO undoubtedly feels familiar, it also feels confident in a way that few of its peers can emulate, let alone achieve. © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 Goes down better than one of those smoothies, that's for sure. © 高橋留美子/小学館/「MAO」製作委員会 Exactly. Whileundoubtedly feels familiar, it also feels confident in a way that few of its peers can emulate, let alone achieve.Goes down better than one of those smoothies, that's for sure.

© Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI © Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI Hiromu Arakawa 's Daemons of the Shadow Realm is also here to complete one of the most delicious "Holy shit, two cakes!" scenarios I've seen in a while. And if that weren't good enough, it's not even the only adaptation from a storied manga author playing with fantasy in a way that's at least isekai-adjacent!'sis also here to complete one of the most delicious "Holy shit, two cakes!" scenarios I've seen in a while.

© Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI Yes, Arakawa returning to do another shonen adventure certainly calls for celebration. I, for one, would like to begin by congratulating Edward Elric on her 4 year HRT-versary. She looks great.

© Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI Honestly, props to Arakawa for assembling a whole coalition of awesome, lethal ladies in this series. Thank you for my life, however short it might be in their proximity. © Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI © Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI I got a good laugh over how blatantly Gabby's design is just a genderbent Ed. But it works, and I wouldn't be laughing long if I actually encountered her anyway.Honestly, props to Arakawa for assembling a whole coalition of awesome, lethal ladies in this series. Thank you for my life, however short it might be in their proximity.

© Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI The premise is also pretty fun. The story begins in what looks like feudal Japan, but then, almost immediately, it shows you contrails in the sky—contrails that The Villagers rationalize as dragon farts. Now that's what I call worldbuilding. © Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI It's peak. Asa's design, especially. The eyepatch. The trenchcoat. The hard glare. 10/10, would get exploded by her.The premise is also pretty fun. The story begins in what looks like feudal Japan, but then, almost immediately, it shows you contrails in the sky—contrails thatrs rationalize as dragon farts. Now that's what I call worldbuilding.

© Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI © Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI © Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI © Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI It's sort of the opposite of MAO's otherworldly premise, except with less actual time travel and more of M. Night Shyamalan's The Village, in a way that made me extremely happy I went into it totally blind. At first, I really did buy it as unique styling for actual dragons, but as the story went on, I started questioning more and more what was actually going on. It worked out that I figured things out right about the same time the characters did—or rather had the truth suddenly, violently foisted onto them.It's sort of the opposite of's otherworldly premise, except with less actual time travel and more of M. Night Shyamalan's, in a way that made me extremely happy I went into it totally blind.

© Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI It's a fun twist! And a good one, I think, to get out of the way early on. As you've alluded, this premise is not by itself a wholly unique idea. But now that this one big reveal is out of the way, Arakawa has time to dig into the other seeds of mystery she plants throughout the premiere. Mysteries like "how did Gabby tame the ghost of a chain-chomp?"

© Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI A mystery? As if plenty of people wouldn't be putting on a collar for her before she was finished with the sentence. Indeed, there's a lot to go over here, which I'm pretty excited for. This was one of the only shows of this roundup where I went back to sample the second episode, because I was just that compelled by its material and how it was presenting it. Studio Bones can produce the crap out of an Arakawa joint, who'd have thought?

Witch Hat Atelier truly is that good." © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee It's a match made in heaven. Or hell. Because of the daemons. Either way, a realm worth returning to. And I suppose while we're talking about the "big" fantasy hits of the season, I must add my voice to the chorus of "yes,truly is that good."

Witch Hat might not live up after so much of its own long-simmering hype. © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee But, uh, surprise! The adaptation of a universally celebrated manga by a team that took their time to make sure they got it right actually turned out pretty good! Y'know, after Lucas and I just talked last week about the delays and scheduling weirdness around Steel Ball Run, causing consternation , I was worried thatmight not live up after so much of its own long-simmering hype.But, uh, surprise! The adaptation of a universally celebrated manga by a team that took their time to make sure they got it right actually turned out pretty good!

Ayumu Watanabe is juggling this AND the Akane-banashi adaptation at the same time, and BUG FILMS has fumbled the ball before, so who knows what might go wrong in the future. As of now, however, what's available of WHA is simply exquisite to look at. © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee Having not yet read the manga (I know, I know), I was also surprised and pleased by how quickly shit got real in the final minutes of the premiere. It's very storybook and idyllic up to that point, and then it reminds the audience that most fairy tales are actually quite mean. © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee Granted, I have no idea howis juggling this AND theadaptation at the same time, andhas fumbled the ball before, so who knows what might go wrong in the future. As of now, however, what's available ofis simply exquisite to look at.Having not yet read the manga (I know, I know), I was also surprised and pleased by how quickly shit got real in the final minutes of the premiere. It's very storybook and idyllic up to that point, and then it reminds the audience that most fairy tales are actually quite mean.

The Owl House. © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee Obvious, in hindsight. It really is a show that manages what would be an impossible-seeming balance between pleasant, hang-out-able vibes and the natural stakes of such a world. It does so via clever world-building that runs counter to other stories about who can use magic and how, like the aforementioned Owl House, or Little Witch Academia . © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee Me, I was surprised by how much it apparently informedObvious, in hindsight. It really is a show that manages what would be an impossible-seeming balance between pleasant, hang-out-able vibes and the natural stakes of such a world. It does so via clever world-building that runs counter to other stories about who can use magic and how, like the aforementioned, or

© Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee It also quickly became evident why every artist I know is in love with the manga. Magic by way of careful, patient illustration. Relatable to anybody who has put a pen to paper.

© Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee Instead, I'll try to focus my perversions where they belong, like the animators' efforts at detailing Qifrey in his bodysuit. © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee © Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee I don't know that I should pervert the artistry of these magic circles by shoving the cool S into there, but I also don't know that I'll be able to restrain myself forever.Instead, I'll try to focus my perversions where they belong, like the animators' efforts at detailing Qifrey in his bodysuit.

Now that is real magic.

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch is. © 金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会 © 金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会 Look, one of the magic-learning shows this season has to be the measured, tasteful one, so the other one can be...whatever the hellis.

© 金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会 Turns out you want transformation magic to mostly bypass the liver. The more you know. © 金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会 Look, if you haven't watched this one yet, I'm sorry. I hate that we have to spoil this for you. But there is simply no way we can write about it without mentioning that the climax of the episode involves a girl kissing a cat's asshole.Turns out you want transformation magic to mostly bypass the liver. The more you know.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord has had its magical catgirl finger-blasting dethroned as the most bawdily absurd method of fantasy energy siphoning. © 金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会 They even indicate that they're going to do this multiple times! Spica playing tonsil hockey with the cat's sphincter may well be stock footage! © 金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会 © 金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会 I don't know how well I can judge Black Cat and Witch for being what it is. It's stupid and trashy, its amount of panty shots is aspiring to Agent Aika levels, but by god nobody goes all-in on drawing magical cat ATM like that unless they're committed. Is that respectable? I dunno, but it might well be immune to criticism. I cannot believe my belovedhas had its magical catgirl finger-blasting dethroned as the most bawdily absurd method of fantasy energy siphoning.They even indicate that they're going to do this multiple times! Spica playing tonsil hockey with the cat's sphincter may well beI don't know how well I can judgefor being what it is. It's stupid and trashy, its amount of panty shots is aspiring tolevels, but by god nobody goes all-in on drawing magical cat ATM like that unless they're. Is that respectable? I dunno, but it might well be immune to criticism.

ecchi anime flowed like wine. And I, for one, am glad it's here. I mean, we haven't entirely forgotten the recipes. Sometimes, on rare occasions, a cat is fine too. © 金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会 It's a throwback to a more civilized age, when these absurdistanime flowed like wine. And I, for one, am glad it's here. I mean, we haven't entirely forgotten the recipes. Sometimes, on rare occasions, a cat is fine too.

© 金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会 And hey, it's not even the only fantasy anime this season with a first episode that ends with a surprise deployment of private parts. © KOTOBA​ ​NORIAKI​,​ ​KODANSHA​/​'​THE​ ​WARRIOR​ ​PRINCESS​ ​AND​ ​THE​ ​BARBARIC​ ​KING​'​ ​Production​ ​Committee It's weird to say about a show like this, but while it's not for me, I'm kinda glad it can exist? This is the kind of anime people used to say all anime was like as a joke. And I'll take more dumb magic high school shows over more formulaic isekai any day.And hey, it's not even the only fantasy anime this season with a first episode that ends with a surprise deployment of private parts.

The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King takes us on one hell of a journey during its premiere. I was expecting it to crash hard at some point, but it somehow rides the median the whole way up to that exposed barbarian hog. I'm genuinely impressed. takes us on one hell of a journey during its premiere. I was expecting it to crash hard at some point, but it somehow rides the median the whole way up to that exposed barbarian hog. I'm genuinely impressed.

fanservice was exploitive, but on the other hand, they were sure to detail her abs from every angle of the scene, so who am I to complain? © KOTOBA​ ​NORIAKI​,​ ​KODANSHA​/​'​THE​ ​WARRIOR​ ​PRINCESS​ ​AND​ ​THE​ ​BARBARIC​ ​KING​'​ ​Production​ ​Committee On the one hand, I could argue the shackled princesswas exploitive, but on the other hand, they were sure to detail her abs from every angle of the scene, so who am I to complain?

Journal with Witch 's myriad explicitly feminist themes. Yes, I think the thought of blood caked on Sera's washboard abs is pretty hot. It's all about context. I believe we can hold room for both. And Warrior Princess is certainly well aware of the lascivious tropes it draws on. It's classic fantasy cheesecake material. © KOTOBA NORIAKI, KODANSHA/'THE WARRIOR PRINCESS AND THE BARBARIC KING' Production Committee Look, we all contain multitudes. Yes, I just wrapped up three months of writing about's myriad explicitly feminist themes. Yes, I think the thought of blood caked on Sera's washboard abs is pretty hot. It's all about context. I believe we can hold room for both. Andis certainly well aware of the lascivious tropes it draws on. It's classic fantasy cheesecake material.

really does it for some people as far as fictional fantasy romance goes. © KOTOBA​ ​NORIAKI​,​ ​KODANSHA​/​'​THE​ ​WARRIOR​ ​PRINCESS​ ​AND​ ​THE​ ​BARBARIC​ ​KING​'​ ​Production​ ​Committee Plus, a key part of the show's thesis is that people who don't appreciate a woman who can kick ass have no taste, so it's quantifiably enlightened! © KOTOBA​ ​NORIAKI​,​ ​KODANSHA​/​'​THE​ ​WARRIOR​ ​PRINCESS​ ​AND​ ​THE​ ​BARBARIC​ ​KING​'​ ​Production​ ​Committee © KOTOBA​ ​NORIAKI​,​ ​KODANSHA​/​'​THE​ ​WARRIOR​ ​PRINCESS​ ​AND​ ​THE​ ​BARBARIC​ ​KING​'​ ​Production​ ​Committee © KOTOBA​ ​NORIAKI​,​ ​KODANSHA​/​'​THE​ ​WARRIOR​ ​PRINCESS​ ​AND​ ​THE​ ​BARBARIC​ ​KING​'​ ​Production​ ​Committee © KOTOBA​ ​NORIAKI​,​ ​KODANSHA​/​'​THE​ ​WARRIOR​ ​PRINCESS​ ​AND​ ​THE​ ​BARBARIC​ ​KING​'​ ​Production​ ​Committee Right, even as it was playing around with the possibility of Stockholm Syndrome-informed power dynamics, I'm well-versed enough to know that said dynamicdoes it for some people as far as fictional fantasy romance goes.Plus, a key part of the show's thesis is that people who don't appreciate a woman who can kick ass have no taste, so it's quantifiably enlightened!

© KOTOBA NORIAKI, KODANSHA/'THE WARRIOR PRINCESS AND THE BARBARIC KING' Production Committee Yeah! I was impressed it addressed this theme so directly—the narrow allowance for what a woman is "supposed" to be and do. Even as a prisoner, Sera exercises a certain amount of freedom to be her authentic self that she was not afforded by her family at home. It turns the bodice-ripper setup into something a little meatier. A little girthier. Not unlike the aforementioned barbarian hog.

Warrior Princess and Barbaric King had more going on under the covers—er, hood, than I might've given it credit for at first. I think this is going to be one to keep an eye on, depending on your predilections. © KOTOBA​ ​NORIAKI​,​ ​KODANSHA​/​'​THE​ ​WARRIOR​ ​PRINCESS​ ​AND​ ​THE​ ​BARBARIC​ ​KING​'​ ​Production​ ​Committee Look, I'm just saying I've followed multiple artists for whom I know Veor is absolutely going to do it for them. Stuff like that and the acknowledgement that it was Sera's side that was doing the invading and attempting to conquer the barbarians in the battle that led to her capture made it apparent thathad more going on under the covers—er, hood, than I might've given it credit for at first. I think this is going to be one to keep an eye on, depending on your predilections.Look, I'm just saying I've followed multiple artists for whom I know Veor is absolutely going to do it for them.

© 2025 Enju/KADOKAWA/Kusunoki's Garden of Gods PARTNERS He needs nipples, though. The lack of the essential male nipple is an egregious oversight. Anyway, on the complete opposite of the tonal spectrum, we have puppy.

A Talking Cat!?!, so we might as well meet our talking dog quota as well. © 2025 Enju/KADOKAWA/Kusunoki's Garden of Gods PARTNERS Kusunoki's Garden of Spirits is a show that meets the requirements for fantasy, and arguably isekai, in...spirit. It's also precisely the kind of easygoing that's going to agree with some viewers, after all the other tonal train rides we've taken with other shows tonight. We already had, so we might as well meet our talking dog quota as well.is a show that meets the requirements for fantasy, and arguably isekai, in...spirit. It's also precisely the kind of easygoing that's going to agree with some viewers, after all the other tonal train rides we've taken with other shows tonight.

© 2025 Enju/KADOKAWA/Kusunoki's Garden of Gods PARTNERS It's pleasant. It's kind of boring. I think you have to be in a particular mood for it. Certainly, the story extols the virtues of having a giant, fluffy dog you can shoot the breeze with. But it doesn't have much else driving its narrative or characters right now. If you want a chill anime, you've got it.

Black Cat and Witch and Warrior Princess and Barbaric King were targeted at particular audiences, I have to acknowledge the same for Kusunoki here. I don't judge people for wanting a chill time, but this was a borderline sleep aid for me. Not bad, just understanding what my preferences are! © 2025 Enju/KADOKAWA/Kusunoki's Garden of Gods PARTNERS Honestly, my main actual criticism of the show is that it can't commit to that laid-back approach for those who are here for it. Instead, it keeps intermittently cutting to scenes out of something like The Real Ghostbusters , and I'm not sure how conducive that is to the chill times that are this kind of show's selling point. © 2025 Enju/KADOKAWA/Kusunoki's Garden of Gods PARTNERS © 2025 Enju/KADOKAWA/Kusunoki's Garden of Gods PARTNERS After I was just talking about knowing that shows likeandwere targeted at particular audiences, I have to acknowledge the same forhere. I don't judge people for wanting a chill time, but this was a borderline sleep aid for me. Not bad, just understanding what my preferences are!Honestly, my main actual criticism of the show is that it can't commit to that laid-back approach for those who are here for it. Instead, it keeps intermittently cutting to scenes out of something like, and I'm not sure how conducive that is to the chill times that are this kind of show's selling point.

© Akira Konno/Shogakukan/Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? Committee And of course, we know that Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? is a fantasy anime because birds aren't real. © Akira Konno/Shogakukan/Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? Committee Meanwhile, our other "chill" fantasy anime answers the question of, "What if we made PunPun look even more uncanny?" Not a question I ever asked myself, mind you, but surely somebody has at some point.And of course, we know thatis a fantasy anime because birds aren't real.

© Akira Konno/Shogakukan/Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? Committee This series does not get as dark as PunPun, even as I honestly did halfway expect it to swerve into that kind of surprise throughout the first episode. As-is, it's another on the level of Kusunoki, in that I don't know if this is for me, hell, I don't know if it's for a lot of people, but it's a level of earnest I hope finds the audience that will appreciate it. © Akira Konno/Shogakukan/Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? Committee It's also an isekai, because Russia absolutely counts as another world.This series does not get as dark as PunPun, even as I honestly did halfway expect it to swerve into that kind of surprise throughout the first episode. As-is, it's another on the level of, in that I don't know if this is for me, hell, I don't know if it's for a lot of people, but it's a level of earnest I hope finds the audience that will appreciate it.

© Akira Konno/Shogakukan/Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? Committee However, I harbor nothing but respect for Kujima's love of cheap Japanese food. I live on onigiri whenever I visit the country. © Akira Konno/Shogakukan/Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? Committee It's got one hell of a gimmick, for sure, but it utilizes that gimmick pretty well. Probably not my speed either, though. Maybe I need to sleep on it and wait for this face to pop up in my dreams and/or nightmares. Then I will know for sure.However, I harbor nothing but respect for Kujima's love of cheap Japanese food. I live on onigiri whenever I visit the country.

© Akira Konno/Shogakukan/Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? Committee © Akira Konno/Shogakukan/Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble? Committee As with so many other anime, it made me crave the experience of tasting flowing somen noodles. That kind of culinary exchange should be the intent of any story about traveling, from another world or otherwise.

© ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 Experiencing different cultures can be so rewarding, whether it's visiting a new city, sampling unfamiliar cuisine, or admiring the hair ornaments of a foreign country's nobility.

Always a Catch! , which I'd originally started for the romcom column before that got pushed, mumblegrumble. © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 It's fine! I'd be happy to talk about it in both contexts, because Mimi is fun and I support her in whatever (possibly punch-based) endeavors she finds herself in this adventure. © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 Also, because I wanted to watch the second episode of this one, but ran out of time, I'm not ruling out some sort of May I Ask for One Final Thing? style secret isekai twist as this show reveals more details about itself. Aaaaand we've looped back around to, which I'd originally started for the romcom column before that got pushed,It's fine! I'd be happy to talk about it in both contexts, because Mimi is fun and I support her in whatever (possibly punch-based) endeavors she finds herself in this adventure.Also, because I wanted to watch the second episode of this one, but ran out of time, I'm not ruling out some sort ofstyle secret isekai twist as this show reveals more details about itself.

My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess, although despite the similar settings, I don't think I'd call Always a Catch! a villainess series. She may have brass knuckles in her hair, but Mimi is an unequivocal force of justice. Sweet, fist-based justice. For the ladies, of course. © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 For better or for worse, we can never fully rule it out. But yeah, I also liked this one. It has a little more zhuzh than An Observation Log of, although despite the similar settings, I don't think I'd calla villainess series. She may have brass knuckles in her hair, but Mimi is an unequivocal force of justice. Sweet, fist-based justice. For the ladies, of course.

© ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 While the series is obviously borrowing a lot from the structure of the villainess series, it's clearly doing its own thing, and using that to set up the questions and mysteries powering it. It's why it works as a romance as well as a fantasy series, because it's built on emergent chemistry. © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 And not for nothing, but Mimi's got pretty strong face game. She's direct, earnest, and just a little bit dim, which is such a winner of a character combination for me.While the series is obviously borrowing a lot from the structure of the villainess series, it's clearly doing its own thing, and using that to set up the questions and mysteries powering it. It's why it works as a romance as well as a fantasy series, because it's built on emergent chemistry.And not for nothing, but Mimi's got pretty strong face game.

© ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 But you know, going back a few messages, as I was thinking about concepts like "justice" and "fist," it called to mind another franchise relevant to the last show we'll be covering today. Because although we're lumping Ghost Concert: missing Songs in with the fantasy category, I think you'll agree with me that its true genre is Symphogear . © 2026 Project MiucS/GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs Partners Quite so.But you know, going back a few messages, as I was thinking about concepts like "justice" and "fist," it called to mind anotherrelevant to the last show we'll be covering today. Because although we're lumpingin with the fantasy category, I think you'll agree with me that its true genre is

© 2026 Project MiucS/GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs Partners I mean, it's got some reincarnation-adjacent mechanics just for good measure, but then, so did Symphogear . Hey, I jumped on this one as soon as it was available for precisely that reason, and was only delightedly surprised that we got to shout it out here as part of the fantasy genre expansion for the column round-up. See, the diminishing of the isekai genre rewards everyone!I mean, it's got some reincarnation-adjacent mechanics just for good measure, but then, so did

Ghost Concert doesn't come by those comparisons by accident either. Symphogear co-creator Noriyasu Agematsu is the brains behind this one, and the fine folks of Elements Garden are also in the composer's seat. It's like we never left. Music battles are back, baby. © 2026 Project MiucS/GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs Partners That's a good question: is spectral possession a form of iseaki-ing? Discuss it amongst yourselves in the comments.doesn't come by those comparisons by accident either.co-creatoris the brains behind this one, and the fine folks ofare also in the composer's seat. It's like we never left. Music battles are back, baby.

Symphogear have been supplanted by whole-ass framed music videos for Ghost Concert. © 2026 Project MiucS/GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs Partners © 2026 Project MiucS/GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs Partners This first episode was kind of a mess of jumbled elements (garden), but then so was Symphogear 's, so it's appropriate. Plus it thinks AI is dumb as rocks and seems to be incorporating that into its commentary on music alongside all the wild reincarnation-battle bits, so you know I'm here for that. © 2026 Project MiucS/GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs Partners I love that the designated attack cards ofhave been supplanted by whole-ass framed music videos forThis first episode wasa mess of jumbled elements (garden), but then so was's, so it's appropriate. Plus it thinks AI is dumb as rocks and seems to be incorporating that into its commentary on music alongside all the wild reincarnation-battle bits, so you know I'm here for that.

Cleopatra possessed our heroine, or how the spirits of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony came to her aid, or how the power of a duet seemed to resolve Cleopatra 's and Seria's conflict. But I do know I liked it. © 2026 Project MiucS/GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs Partners I won't pretend I walked away from the premiere understanding why the ghost ofpossessed our heroine, or how the spirits of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony came to her aid, or how the power of a duet seemed to resolve's and Seria's conflict. But I do know I liked it.

Symphogear would go either at the end of its original premiere, and admittedly Ghost Concert doesn't have quite the impact of Hibiki's legendary first silhouetted scary-face transformation sequence. But there's a lot to work with here, and I can't fault something for drawing me in on the value of its all-over-the-place fantasy craziness. © 2026 Project MiucS/GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs Partners Like right now it feels like Fate/Grand Order filtered through a Symphogear soundboard and I can't tell myself that doesn't sound awesome. It's funny how just prior experience with this sort of series can get me to give it leeway. I had no idea wherewould go either at the end of its original premiere, and admittedlydoesn't have quite the impact of Hibiki's legendary first silhouetted scary-face transformation sequence. But there's a lot to work with here, and I can't fault something for drawing me in on the value of its all-over-the-place fantasy craziness.Like right now it feels likefiltered through asoundboard and I can't tell myself that doesn't sound awesome.

© 2026 Project MiucS/GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs Partners Exactly. It is the correct balance of stupid and cool. I cannot resist that. I am only human.

© 安泰／宝島社／めがおれ製作委員会 If this is the ultimate position of the genre, with a few entries entertaining creative takes on it while other fantasies flex in different ways, I'll take it. We all have our fantasies, and if I've learned anything from this trip through the fantastical anime realm, it's that there's something for everyone. Even with isekai relatively pulled back this season, there's still so much on offer for every corner of viewership.If this is the ultimate position of the genre, with a few entries entertaining creative takes on it while other fantasies flex in different ways, I'll take it.

© 2026 Project MiucS/GHOST CONCERT : missing Songs Partners Yeah, all in all, that's a pretty solid lineup spring has there for isekai and fantasy. This was barely torturous. Almost too easy, in fact. Now I need to post some hot takes on Bluesky just to feel something, even if that something is a bunch of (metaphorical) lasers.