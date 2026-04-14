The King of the Dead at the Dark Palace Light Novels Get Manga

The May issue of Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine confirmed on Saturday that Tsukikage 's The King of the Dead at the Dark Palace light novels has received a manga adaptation by Ishura artist Meguri on the Gangan Online platform in April. The series debuted on April 7.

Image via Gangan Online's X/Twitter account © Tsukikage, Merontomari, licensed by Kadokawa corporation, Meguri/Square Enix

Yen Press publishes the novels in English and describes the story:

When a sickly boy succumbs to illness only to awaken as a lowly undead named End, his initial reaction is not horror but joy. No longer weak and bedridden, he is eager to experience the freedom of a properly functioning body. Sadly, his delight is cut short when he realizes the shackles of his previous life have simply been replaced by new ones-specifically, the powerful necromancer who revived him. To gain true freedom, he'll need to overcome the many obstacles in his way...starting with his dark master!

Tsukikage launched the web novel in April 2019 on the Shōsetsu ni Narō platform. Kadokawa shipped the first novel with illustrations by Merontomari in November 2019.

Tsukikage began serializing the Let This Grieving Soul Retire! ( Nageki no Bōrei wa Intai Shitai: Saijaku Hunter ni Yoru Saikyō Party Ikusei-jutsu ) light novel series in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018, and ended it in December 2018. Micro Magazine published the first print volume with illustrations by Chyko in August 2018, and published the 13th volume on September 30. Sol Press licensed the novel series in 2020, but never released it. J-Novel Club announced the license rescue for the title in July 2022, and released the first volume in March 2023. J-Novel Club debuted the ninth volume on February 11.

Rai Hebino debuted the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in April 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on November 27. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and published the 10th volume on February 10.

Source: Shonen Gangan May issue

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