Yen Press Licenses 3 Light Novels, 6 Manga

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed the light novels The King of Death at the Dark Palace and Children Who Chase Lost Voices from Deep Below + 5 Centimeters Per Second ; manga I'm the Catlords' Manservant , Hard-boiled Stories from the Cat Bar , I'm the Hero, But the Demon Lord's Also Me , Uncle from Another World , and Your Turn to Die and Afterschool Hanako-kun ; and both the If the RPG World Had Social Media light novels and manga.

The company also announced that it will release Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin in March 2021.

Title: The King of Death at the Dark Palace novel

Author: Tsukikage and illustrator Meron Tomari

Synopsis: When a sickly boy succumbs to illness only to reawaken as a weakly undead, his first thought is not of horror, but joy. Sadly, his delight is cut short by the realization that he is still not in control of his own body. The excruciating pain that plagued him in his previous life has simply been replaced by the necromancer that brought him into this one. Now, to win true freedom, he must put his unlife on the line and fight for his dark master...!





Title: Children Who Chase Lost Voices from Deep Below + 5 Centimeters Per Second novel

Author: Makoto Shinkai

Synopsis: Experience in a new way the worlds of acclaimed animation director Makoto Shinkai 's award-winning romantic drama 5 Centimeters Per Second , along with the adventure of Children Who Chase Lost Voices from Deep Below , in this two-in-one novelization!





Title: I'm the Catlords' Manservant manga

Author: Rato Kitaguni

Synopsis: Izumi Yukihara, high school second year. His life is completely average—until a series of misfortunate events turn his life upside down. As if losing his parents weren't enough, he's saddled with their massive debt and forced to relocate to a new residence. On the bright side, the owners of his new residence offer him a chance to repay his debt…by serving cats?!





Title: Hard-boiled Stories from the Cat Bar manga

Author: Ono Yourei

Synopsis: An assassin unable to get over the loss of his cat, a man with a scar on his cheek, and a feline named Dandy that is waiting for its master to return are at the center of this gritty tale of men and tears.





Title: I'm the Hero, But the Demon Lord's Also Me manga

Author: Akiyoshi Ota (story), Tatsuya Endō (art)

Synopsis: Yuuma Tsugari is an ordinary high school student whose family runs a public bath house. He leads a peaceful, uneventful life, but all that changes when a beautiful woman from another world appears before him, certain that he's the hero she's been searching for! Sure, he's no hero, but how can he refuse such a beauty…!?





Title: Uncle from Another World manga

Author: Akiyoshi Ota (story), Tatsuya Endō (art)

Synopsis: When a middle-aged man wakes up from a seventeen-year coma, he tells his nephew Takafumi that he's been adventuring in another world. It's a generation gap comedy starring an uncle who bridges two universes!





Title: Your Turn to Die and Afterschool Hanako-kun manga

Author: Tatsuya Ikegami

Synopsis: Sara Chidouin has been getting harassed by a mysterious stalker lately, so her concerned friend Joe Tazuna decides to walk her home. But once they arrive, the two of are attacked by someone and black out. When they come to, they find that they've been restrained to some tables in a strange room...





Title: If the RPG World Had Social Media novels, manga

Author: Yuusuke Nitta (story), Sato Kamegoya (manga art), Yukinatu Amekaze (light novel illustration), LOL (light novel illustration)

Synopsis: When a fantasy world has fully functioning internet and smartphones (for some reason), it's only natural for its sixteen year-old Hero to declare war on the Demon Lord via text message. But is it natural for that Demon Lord to be an innocent snowflake who hates conflict…!? Take a peek into this unfortunate Hero's chatlog with a...unique group of RPG characters, like an overly pure Demon Lord, her cheerful Generals (who all adore her), and the kidnapped princess who seems to be developing a major crush on her captor!





Source: Press release