Yen Press Licenses Durarara!! SH Novels, Bofuri Novels & Manga, More

Yen Press announced on Sunday during its panel at the New York Comic Con Metaverse digital event that it has licensed seven new manga and four new novels. The works are all slated to debut in March or April 2021.

Title: Durarara!! SH novels

Author: Ryohgo Narita and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda

Synopsis: In the sequel series to the urban fantasy Durarara!! , Yahiro Mizuchi has come to Tokyo in the hopes of starting a new life (and maybe seeing the Headless Rider), but the famous Dullahan hasn't been seen in half a year—and neither has anyone who's gone to find her!





Title: Hana-chan and the Shape of the World ( Hana-chan to, Sekai no Katachi ) manga

Author: Ryotaro Ueda

Synopsis: It's the story of a girl. A girl who lives in the country. A girl encountering fragments, both bitter and sweet, of the world around her. It's the story of the shape of her world.





Title: Please Put Them On, Takamine-san ( Haite Kudasai, Takamine-san ) manga

Author: Yūichi Hiiragi

Synopsis: The student council president, Takane Takamine, is a beauty beyond compare, and she would normally never associate with a friendless nobody like Koushi Shirota. After seeing her undressed, however, he's forced to become her walking “closet” as she changes underwear throughout the day. But Takamine's stripping isn't merely to tease—it's the key to unleashing her time-bending powers!





Title: In Another World With My Smartphone ( Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. ) manga

Author: Patora Fuyuhara (original author), Soto (art), Eiji Usatsuka (original character designer)

Synopsis: Due to God having a bit of a clumsy accident, Touya Mochizuki is killed and reincarnated in a medieval fantasy world, along with his smartphone…? His easygoing, wondrous journey through another world starts here!

( J-Novel Club has the license to the original novel series.)





Title: Yokohama Station SF ( Yokohama Eki SF ) novel

Author: Tatsuyuki Tanaka and illustrator Yuba Isukari

Synopsis: In a future where Yokohama Station covers most of the island of Honshu, there are two ways of life-inside the station and outside. Life within the station is strictly controlled, and those who fail to follow the rules are expelled to the harsher world outside. When one of these exiles receives a temporary ticket to go into the station, he's also given a mission to find the leader of a group determined to free humanity.





Title: Can't Stop Cursing You ( Dareka wo Norowazu ni Irarenai kono Sekai de ) manga

Author: Kensuke Koba (story), Natsuko Uruma (art)

Synopsis: Those who make contracts with devils gain the power to curse others to death. Their mortal enemy: the Curse Detective Kiyoharu Saeyama, who uses traces of the curses left on their victims to uncover the identities of these sick killers. Let this deadly, paranormal game of psychological warfare begin!





Title: Sex Education 120% ( Seikyōku 120% ) manga

Author: Kikiki Tataki (story) and Hotomura (art)

Synopsis: Gym teacher Tsuji-sensei has one mission: help with Japan's terrible modern sex education standards. The problem is, her students barely know their birds from their bees! Between a girl who already has a girlfriend, a hard-core BL lover, and a girl who only cares about cats, Tsuji-sensei has her work cut out for her.





Title: Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin ( Hazure Skill: 'Kage ga Usui' wo Motsu Guild Shokuin ga, Jitsu wa Densetsu no Ansatsusha ) novels

Author: Kennoji and illustrator KWKM

Synopsis: Roland is the world's greatest assassin, he's a man who's taken a worthless skill and made it so powerful that he managed to kill the greatest demon lord that's ever lived. He could live out the rest of his days as a wealthy and famous man, but instead chooses...an exceedingly normal life working at an adventurer's guild?! For someone as exceptional as Roland, aiming for a normal life won't come easy, however...





Title: Love of Kill ( Koroshi Ai ) manga

Author: Fe

Synopsis: She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?





Title: Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense ( Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. ) novels

Author: Yuumikan and illustrator Koin

Synopsis: When it comes to the VRMMO NewWorld Online, Kaede Honjou isn't your run-of-the-mill greenhorn gamer. Forgoing a typical stat allocation for her Great Shielder, Maple, she pumps all her points into defense from the get- go! Her reasoning? “I don't want to get hurt.” With no magic, agility, or strength to speak of, this walking fortress will have to get creative to beat the baddies early on. But little does she know that her pure-stat build will propel her to chaotic new heights that even the game admins couldn't account for!





Title: Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense ( Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. manga )

Author: Yuumikan (story), Oimoto (art), Koin (original character designer)

Synopsis: When Kaede Honjou agrees to try out VRMMO gaming with her best friend from high school, her inexperience and “I don't want to get hurt” outlook cause her to max out her defense points—leaving her with no attack points to speak of! Luckily for her, the game's mod system is diverse enough that a little creativity boosts her special abilities to heights beyond the game admins' wildest imaginations…Will this noob become a new star in NewWorld Online?!





Sources: New York Comic Con's YouTube channel, Press release

Update: Typo fixed. Thanks, Slowzhand