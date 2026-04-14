flat's Natsu Aogiri Launches New Manga

Enyakurukuru debuts on April 21

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Mag Garden 's Mag Comi platform announced on Tuesday that flat manga artist Natsu Aogiri will launch a new series titled Enyakurukuru on the platform on April 21.

Image via Mag Comi's X/Twitter account © 2020 MAG Garden corp., Natsu Aogiri

The story follows the strange connection between a fragile high school boy and a suspicious young man.

Aogiri launched the flat manga in Mag Garden 's Comic Blade Avarus in December 2007. The series ended in January 2014. Mag Garden shipped the eighth and final volume on February 2014. Tokyopop licensed the series in 2011.