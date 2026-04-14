News
flat's Natsu Aogiri Launches New Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Enyakurukuru debuts on April 21
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Mag Garden's Mag Comi platform announced on Tuesday that flat manga artist Natsu Aogiri will launch a new series titled Enyakurukuru on the platform on April 21.
The story follows the strange connection between a fragile high school boy and a suspicious young man.
Aogiri launched the flat manga in Mag Garden's Comic Blade Avarus in December 2007. The series ended in January 2014. Mag Garden shipped the eighth and final volume on February 2014. Tokyopop licensed the series in 2011.
Source: Mag Comi's X/Twitter account