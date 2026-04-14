Mahjong Pros Announces New Distribution Partnership for Manga

Pathway Book Service to handle distribution, Gazelle Book Services Ltd. to distribute through EU

Image courtesy of Mahjong Pros © 2026 Mahjong Pros

Mahjong set company Mahjong Pros ' Mahjong Pros Publishing imprint announced on Monday that it is entering a distribution partnership with Pathway Book Service for book fulfillment, warehousing, and retail distribution for its catalogue. It is also partnering with Gazelle Book Services Ltd. for distribution throughout the European Union.

The Mahjong Pros Publishing imprint focuses on licensing, localizing, and distributing mahjong-themed manga and textbooks.

The company recently announced new licenses including Crybaby Mermaid - Illustrated Memoir of Yuumi Uotani, Getter Robo High , Vermilion Stella - Illustrated Memoir of Arisa Date , and Reform with No Wasted Draws - The Legend of Koizumi .

The company announced its Mahjong Pros Publishing imprint in June 2025.

Source: Press release