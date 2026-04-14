Black Channel Manga Gets TV Anime

The official X/Twitter account for Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine announced on Wednesday that Satoshi Kisaichi 's Black Channel manga is getting a television anime. The account shared a commemorative illustration:

Image via Coro Coro Comics' X/Twitter account © Satoshi Kisaichi, Shogakukan

Kisaichi launched the manga in Coro Coro Comics in 2020 and the series is ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th volume on December 26.

The manga's story centers on the demon Black who comes to the human world in search of content for videos. He wants to expose the hidden side of humans, games, and hobbies. Black's "high-efficiency assistant" is the camera demon Camera-chan.

An anime adaptation debuted on YouTube in September 2020.

The Black Channel : Breaking The Wall short manga launched in Coro Coro Comics in June 2022, and it ended that August. The manga got an anime adaptation on YouTube that August.