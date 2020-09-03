Black Channel Net Anime Debuts After Delay

The YouTube anime adaptation of Kei Kisaichi's (name romanization not confirmed) Black Channel manga debuted with its own YouTube channel on Tuesday. The anime was previously slated to debut earlier on August 21.

The manga's story centers on the demon Black who comes to the human world in search of content for videos. He wants to expose the hidden side of humans, games, and hobbies. Black's "high-efficiency assistant" is the camera demon Camera-chan.

The anime will have all-new story content. YouTube anime production and distribution company Plott is producing the anime. Plott is known for producing web anime shorts such as Teikō Penguin . Digital animator Ryo-timo became creative adviser of Plott in April.