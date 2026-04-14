Aria the Scarlet Ammo Anime Gets New Short Anime for 15th Anniversary

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that the Aria the Scarlet Ammo series will get a new short anime, in commemoration of the anime's 15th anniversary. More details for the short anime will be revealed at a later date.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2011 赤松中学・株式会社KADOKAWA メディアファクトリー刊/東京武偵高校

The anime adaptation of Chūgaku Akamatsu 's original Aria the Scarlet Ammo ( Hidan no Aria ) novels debuted in Japan in 2011. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2012.

Aria the Scarlet Ammo Double A ( Hidan no Aria AA ) the novels' spinoff manga by Shogako Tachibana also inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2015. Funimation streamed the anime, and also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2017 with an English dub .

Kadokawa published the original novels' 45th volume on December 25. Yoshino Koyoka has been drawing a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine since 2009, and Kadokawa published the 26th compiled book volume in February 2025. Digital Manga Inc. previously released three volumes of the manga digitally. The series has over 9 million copies in circulation.

The Aria the Scarlet Ammo Double A spinoff manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in 2010, and the series ended in 2018.

Source: Press release

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