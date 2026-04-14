Kaeru Chōhōkiteki's Witch and Mercenary Novels Get TV Anime in 2027

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Kaeru Chōhōkiteki 's Witch and Mercenary ( Majo to Yōhei ) light novel series will get a television anime adaptation that will premiere on the NTV channel in 2027. The company revealed the anime's teaser visual, teaser promotional video, main cast, and staff members.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©超法規的かえる・叶世べんち/マイクロマガジン社/魔女と傭兵製作委員会

Seven Seas Entertainment releases the novels in English and describes the story:

Nothing in this world is more dangerous than a witch. The epitome of fear and terror, they can summon floods on a whim, conjure balls of fire out of the air, or even destroy entire countries overnight. Incur their wrath, and no one is safe. At least, that's what everyone thinks, and it's the very reason they all want Siasha dead. After yet another violent battle for her life, she teams up with Zig, a mercenary, and they depart for unknown lands to find somewhere she can live in peace. But is the pair any match for the lost magic and vicious monstrosities that lie ahead?

The anime will star:

Saori Hayami as Siasha

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©超法規的かえる・叶世べんち/マイクロマガジン社/魔女と傭兵製作委員会

Taito Ban as Zig Crane

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©超法規的かえる・叶世べんち/マイクロマガジン社/魔女と傭兵製作委員会

Shinpei Ezaki ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- , Hanebad! , Monster Strike The Movie ) is directing the anime at 8-Bit . Taishirou Tanimura ( Ace of Diamond , Sakura Trick episode scripts) is in charge of series scripts, Keita Matsumoto ( Bungaku Shōjo film, Persona 5 the Animation -The Day Breakers- , Shining Hearts ) is designing the characters, Akiko Fujita ( Dorohedoro , The Elusive Samurai , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is the sound director, and Rei Ishizuka ( A Couple of Cuckoos , With You and the Rain , PriPara ) is composing the music at Lantis .

The anime's official website also launched a voice drama and a series of short stories both written under the supervision of Chōhōkiteki, which will be released regularly.

Witch and Mercenary voice drama

Chōhōkiteki began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2021, and ended it in December 2022. Micro Magazine published the first print volume with illustrations by Bench Kanase in May 2023. Micro Magazine published the seventh volume on January 20.

Makoto Miyagi launched a manga adaptation of the story on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in January 2024. Kodansha 's K MANGA service is publishing the manga in English.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.