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Detective Conan Voice Actor Kappei Yamaguchi Draws His Character Shinichi Kudō
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi posted an original illustration he drew of his Detective Conan character Shinichi Kudō on Sunday. The illustration congratulates the latest Detective Conan film, Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway (Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi), on earning over 1.13 billion yen (about US$7.1 million) on its opening day. The voice actor captioned the illustration, “Kappei woke up! Good morning, world. Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway had a strong opening! Congratulations and thank you! I need to see it soon. Alright, full steam ahead again today. ^^”
勝平起きた━━━━━━!!— 山口勝平@「勝平大百科 50キャラで見る僕の声優史」発売中です❗️ (@ENma_Dororon) April 12, 2026
世界におはよ━━━━━♪
劇場版『名探偵コナン
ハイウェイの堕天使」
好調スタート❗️
おめでとうございます&
ありがとうございます❗️
僕も早く観に行かなきゃ^^
さぁ、今日も元気に出っぱつ出っぱつ〜^^ pic.twitter.com/44VM5sSGDy
Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway is the 29th film in the franchise. The film opened at #1 on Friday and sold 2,318,009 tickets to earn 3,502,137,800 yen (about US$21.9 million) between Friday and Sunday, a new opening-weekend record for the franchise. Its Friday ticket sales and earnings were 739,000 tickets and 1.13 billion yen, more records for the franchise.