Detective Conan Voice Actor Kappei Yamaguchi Draws His Character Shinichi Kudō

Yamaguchi congratulates latest film on 1.1 billion yen opening

Voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi posted an original illustration he drew of his Detective Conan character Shinichi Kudō on Sunday. The illustration congratulates the latest Detective Conan film, Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ( Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ), on earning over 1.13 billion yen (about US$7.1 million) on its opening day. The voice actor captioned the illustration, “Kappei woke up! Good morning, world. Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway had a strong opening! Congratulations and thank you! I need to see it soon. Alright, full steam ahead again today. ^^”

Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway is the 29th film in the franchise . The film opened at #1 on Friday and sold 2,318,009 tickets to earn 3,502,137,800 yen (about US$21.9 million) between Friday and Sunday, a new opening-weekend record for the franchise . Its Friday ticket sales and earnings were 739,000 tickets and 1.13 billion yen, more records for the franchise .