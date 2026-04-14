That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Manga Ends in Volume 32 on June 9

Image via Amazon © Fuse, Mitz Vah, Taiki Kawakami, Kodansha

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Online website announced on Tuesday that Taiki Kawakami 's manga adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series will end with its 32nd compiled book volume, which will ship on June 9. The volume will have a special edition that will include a pamphlet containing a full-color version of the manga's 133rd chapter "The Daemon's Whispers." (The chapter was previously compiled in the manga's 31st volume.)

Kawakami launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2015. Kodansha published the manga's 31st volume on February 9. The manga is notable for being the basis of the story's long-running anime adaptation (as opposed to the light novel series itself). Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and it released the 29th volume on March 31.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream anime debuted in Japan in November 2023 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2024. The show aired for two continuous cours for a half-year run.

The second anime film Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea ) opened in Japan on February 27. Crunchyroll will screen the film in theaters in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland on May 1. The film will screen in both Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The anime's fourth season debuted on April 3 on NTV 's now one-hour "Friday Anime Night" programming block, at 11:00 p.m. JST. The new season started airing on BS11 on April 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST and on other streaming services at 11:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs. The anime's fourth season will air for a total run of five cours (quarters of a year), with the first two cours airing continuously.

Fuse serialized the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print with illustration by Mitz Vah in 2014. The novel series ended with its 23rd and final volume in November 2025. A spinoff side story volume titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Toaru Kyūka no Sugoshi-kata ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : How to Spend a Certain Vacation) shipped alongside the final volume. The novels will get a side-story series, with the first part slated for release in 2026. Yen Press releases the novel series in English.

Source: Dengeki Online