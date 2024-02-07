Seven Seas Licenses Witch and Mercenary Light Novel, Hatsune Miku: Cantarella Manga

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

Hatsune Miku: Cantarella ~Poison of Blue~

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed thelight novel,manga, andmanga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Chohokiteki Kaeru and Kanase Benchi's Witch and Mercenary ( Majo to Yōhei ) light novels in print in October, with an early digital release also planned. Seven Seas describes the story:

Nothing in this world is more dangerous than a witch. The epitome of fear and terror, they can summon floods on a whim, conjure balls of fire out of the air, or even destroy entire countries overnight. Incur their wrath, and no one is safe. At least, that's what everyone thinks, and it's the very reason they all want Siasha dead. After yet another violent battle for her life, she teams up with Zig, a mercenary, and they depart for unknown lands to find somewhere she can live in peace. But is the pair any match for the lost magic and vicious monstrosities that lie ahead?

Chohokiteki Kaeru began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2021, and ended it in December 2022. Micro Magazine published the first print volume with illustrations by Kanase Benchi in May 2023. Micro Magazine published the second volume in September 2023, and the third volume will ship on March 19.

Makoto Miyagi launched a manga adaptation of the story on the Magazine Pocket manga app on January 28. Kodansha 's K MANGA service is publishing the manga in English.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

Seven Seas

Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi

Tsureneko Maruru to Hachi

Seven Seas

Maruru lived a pampered life till one day, he ran after a flock of sparrows and couldn't find his way back home. He encounters Hachi, a tough stray, who says he doesn't need a spoiled house cat on his territory and chases him away. But then Maruru helps Hachi out of a jam, and they team up to face life on the street together.

will release the first volume of's) manga digitally and in print in August.describes the manga:

Sonoda launched the manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days manga website in December 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume in October 2023.



Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

Seven Seas

Hatsune Miku: Cantarella ~Poison of Blue~

Cantarella ~Ao no Dokuyaku

Seven Seas

Cesare, the eldest child of the notorious Borgia household in fifteenth-century Italy, learns he has a sister he's never met—Lucrezia. He is also given a poison called “Cantarella,” which has been handed down in the family for generations. The story unfolds after Cesare (here played by Kaito) meets Lucrezia (Hatsune Miku) for the first time...

will releaseand Ichika's) manga in September.describes the manga:

The manga is based on produer Kurousa-P's song "Cantarella." WhiteFlame and Ichika published the manga in Kadokawa 's Age Premium digital comic magazine in 2012. Kadokawa published one compiled book volume for the manga.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.