YOASOBI Announces 'Never Ending Stories' N. American Tour for August

Tour runs from August 4-16

J-pop group YOASOBI and Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday the North American "Never Ending Stories" tour. The tour will run from August 4-16.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © 2026 The Orchard

The tour dates include:

August 2—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza

August 4—Boston, MA—TD Garden

August 6—Brooklyn, NY—Barclays Center

August 8—Hamilton, ON—TD Coliseum

August 12—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

August 14—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena

August 16—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl

Crunchyroll pre-sale tickets begin on April 21, the artist presale begins on April 22, and general public sales open on April 23.

The group will perform at Osheaga in Montreal, Canada on July 31.

YOASOBI performed at the "matsuri '25: Japanese Music Experience" in March 2025 with Ado and Atarashii Gakkō! YOASOBI performed at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024. The group previously performed at New York City and Boston in 2024.

YOASOBI is a musical duo comprised of composer Ayase and singer-songwriter ikura ( Lilas Ikuta ). Ayase, who had begun composing using the Hatsune Miku Vocaloid software in 2018, collaborated with ikura in 2019, formed the duo, and they released their first single "Yoru ni Kakeru" in December 2019. The single became a viral hit inside and outside Japan, and was a breakout success for the duo. YOASOBI performed both the opening and ending theme songs for the second season of the BEASTARS anime, and also performed the opening theme song "Shukufuku" for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime.

The duo's next breakout hit was the song "Idol" for the Oshi no Ko anime in 2023. The song has broken multiple records in Japan and abroad. The duo performed the opening theme song "Yūsha" for the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime.

Source: Press release