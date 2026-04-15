OPUS: Prism Peak Video Game Review

Developer Sigono creates emotionally moving story games through the OPUS series , a collection of standalone adventures that touch upon topics such as grief, love, and growing up. OPUS : Prism Peak starts off showcasing Eugene's childhood and his love for photography before jumping to the present. He's now a 40-year old man who's essentially lost everything: his job, his wife, his money, and now even his camera, as he pawned it off to pay off some debts.

©SIGONO INC. / SHUEISHA, SHUEISHA GAMES

What makes Eugene's story so poignant is that he's hit rock bottom, and through his journey in the Dusklands, he's confronted with memories of his past. Eugene's camera is a metaphor for capturing moments so that they don't disappear, but also being able to let go. Ren is on the verge of literally fading away, and that provides Eugene the urgency to take her to the summit as soon as possible before she disappears. Along the way, he meets different talking anthropomorphic animals that represent the various important people in his life, such as an alluring tsundere dog and a soft-spoken bear.

Through them, we learn more details like why he lost his job and the extent of his familial relationships. I won't spoil the reveals, but the representations aren't exactly subtle, and it's easy to figure out which animal represents who, whether it's his ex-wife, his childhood friend, or grandfather. However, that doesn't lessen the emotional impact of the story and how Eugene grows throughout the game. The story also does a stellar job of building up to the eventual reveal of how Ren relates to Eugene. While it is still a bit predictable, there is a small twist at the end that I didn't see coming that kept me glued all the way to the ending.

Prism Peak stands out amongst the other OPUS games, which have primarily sci-fi settings, by committing to a fantasy atmosphere. It's admittedly cliche to draw these comparisons, but Prism Peak definitely gives off the whimsical Studio Ghibli vibe and pulls it off incredibly well.

©SIGONO INC. / SHUEISHA, SHUEISHA GAMES

The various entries in the OPUS series have dramatically different gameplay mechanics. For example, 2021's excellent Echoes of Starsong had Oregon Trail -esque gameplay, while 2018's Rocket of Whispers leaned more into crafting and building elements. Prism Peak is a much more laid back experience. It focuses on taking photos of objects and placing the correct ones over a magical fire to unearth the mysteries surrounding the Dusklands and the different animal representations. The photography can get a bit overcomplicated. For example, your camera lens can get dirty, which mucks up the pictures you take. And if you run out of cleaning cloth, Eugene will have to use his fingers, which only partially restores the lens. It's a small annoyance if anything. It doesn't contribute to the gameplay and could've been left on the cutting room floor.

Despite the more relaxed gameplay, that doesn't mean there aren't tense moments. There are a few hectic chase sequences like you'd see in AAA action games like Uncharted that add thrills between the photography segments. These instances are few and far between, which ensures that they're memorable whenever they do occur.

©SIGONO INC. / SHUEISHA, SHUEISHA GAMES

Prism Peak is also Sigono's most visually and auditorily impressive game to date. The cel-shaded art direction gives the characters visual charm, and the backgrounds are impressive too. There are certain landscapes and stars that Eugene can photograph that really show off how beautiful the Dusklands are. The inclusion of full English voice acting helps sell the growing companionship between Eugene and Ren, as well as his relationship with the animals. The soundtrack is fantastic too. It's filled with passionate pianos when walking around and taking photos, and intense electric guitars during chase sequences to really amp up the atmosphere.