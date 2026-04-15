Star Fox 64 Voice Actor Jock Blaney Dies

Image via Jock Blaney's LinkedIn Page

Jock Blaney (Frank Blaney II) died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Las Vegas on March 19. He was 76.

Blaney was born in Morristown, New Jersey on June 21, 1949. He is survived by his brother Robert Mills, daughter Brandi Phillips (Dwayne), three grandsons, niece, and many close friends.

Blaney voiced Wolf O'Donnell, Bill Grey, and Granga in the 1997 Star Fox 64 game for Nintendo 64. He also voiced characters in games such as Professor Layton , Alien vs Predator , No One Lives Forever , and F.E.A.R. In addition to voiceovers, he also worked in radio and television production.



Source: Davis Funeral Homes & Memorial Park