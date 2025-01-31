Ado, Yoasobi, Atarashii Gakkō! Perform at Concert in Los Angeles in March

Singers perform at Peacock Theater on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. PST

The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA) announced on Wednesday that Ado , YOASOBI , and Atarashii Gakkō! will perform at the "matsuri '25: Japanese Music Experience" on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. PST. The show will take place at the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, California, and tickets are on sale on the venue's website.

Ado will go on the "Hibana" tour across the world beginning on April 26, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. The tour will have stops in the United States, United Kingdom, China, Singapore, Australia, and several more countries.

Ado went on the "Wish" tour with stops in the U.S. and Europe last February.

Ado debuted with the single "Usseewa" in October 2020, which ranked at #1 in Billboard Japan, and remained on the chart for 17 weeks. She released the single when she was only 17 years old. Within anime, she was the singing voice for the character Uta in the One Piece Film Red anime in 2022, and collaborated with other artists to perform an entire album of songs for the film. She also performed the opening theme song "Kura Kura" for the Spy×Family anime's second season.

YOASOBI and Atarashii Gakkō! performed at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024.

YOASOBI is a musical duo comprised of composer Ayase and singer-songwriter ikura ( Lilas Ikuta ). Ayase , who had begun composing using the Hatsune Miku Vocaloid software in 2018, collaborated with ikura in 2019, formed the duo, and they released their first single "Yoru ni Kakeru" in December 2019. The single became a viral hit inside and outside Japan, and was a breakout success for the duo. YOASOBI performed both the opening and ending theme songs for the second season of the BEASTARS anime, and also performed the opening theme song "Shukufuku" for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime.

The duo's next breakout hit was the song "Idol" for the Oshi no Ko anime in 2023. The song has broken multiple records in Japan and abroad. The duo performed the opening theme song "Yūsha" for the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime.

The Atarashii Gakkō! girl music group performed the ending theme song for the 2018 SNS Police anime, and the members also did minor voice acting roles in some of the series' episodes.

Source: Press release