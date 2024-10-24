News
Singer Ado Goes on 'Hibana' World Tour with Concerts in West
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that Ado will go on tour starting on April 26, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. "Ado WORLD TOUR 2025 'Hibana' Powered by Crunchyroll" will feature concerts in the West. Crunchyroll will offer presale tickets on November 19, and general tickets will go on sale on November 22.
Tour stops include:
- Saitama: Saitama Super Arena — April 26
- Saitama: Saitama Super Arena —April 27
- Bangkok: IMPACT Exhibition 5-6 — May 4
- Manila: Mall of Asia Arena — May 8
- Taipei: Linkou Arena— May 11
- Seoul: KINTEX Hall 9 — May 15
- Hong Kong: AsiaWorld-Arena — May 18
- Singapore: Singapore Indoor Stadium — May 21
- Sydney: Qudos Bank Arena: — May 25
- Rod Laver Arena: Melbourne — May 27
- Antwerp: Sportpaleis — June 10
- Copenhagen: Royal Arena — June 14
- Berlin: Uber Arena — June 17
- London: O2 Arena — June 19
- Amsterdam: Ziggo Dome — June 21
- Paris: Accor Arena — June 25
- Barcelona: Palau St. Jordi — June 29
- Milan: Unipol Forum — July 2
- Seattle: Tacoma Dome — July 10
- San Jose, CA: SAP Center — July 13
- Los Angeles: Crypto.com Arena — July 16
- Phoenix, AZ: Footprint Center — July 19
- Fort Worth, TX: Dickies Arena — July 22
- Duluth, GA: Gas South Arena — July 24
- Orlando: Kia Center — July 26
- Baltimore, MD: CFG Bank Arena — July 29
- Chicago: United Center — July 31
- Toronto: Scotiabank Arena — August 3
- Newark, NJ: Prudential Center — August 5
- Mexico City: Arena Ciudad de Mexico — August 8
- São Paulo: Espaco Unimed — August 13
- Buenos Aires: Movistar Arena — August 15
- Santiago: Movistar Arena — August 18
- Honolulu: Blaisdell Arena — August 24
Ado went on the "Wish" tour with stops in the U.S. and Europe earlier this year in February.
Ado debuted with the single "Usseewa" in October 2020, which ranked at #1 in Billboard Japan, and remained on the chart for 17 weeks. She released the single when she was only 17 years old. Within anime, she was the singing voice for the character Uta in the One Piece Film Red anime in 2022, and collaborated with other artists to perform an entire album of songs for the film. She also performed the opening theme song "Kura Kura" for the Spy×Family anime's second season.
Source: Press release