Singer Ado Goes on 'Hibana' World Tour with Concerts in West

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that Ado will go on tour starting on April 26, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. " Ado WORLD TOUR 2025 'Hibana' Powered by Crunchyroll " will feature concerts in the West. Crunchyroll will offer presale tickets on November 19, and general tickets will go on sale on November 22.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Tour stops include:

Saitama: Saitama Super Arena — April 26

— April 26 Saitama: Saitama Super Arena —April 27

—April 27 Bangkok: IMPACT Exhibition 5-6 — May 4

Manila: Mall of Asia Arena — May 8

Taipei: Linkou Arena— May 11

Seoul: KINTEX Hall 9 — May 15

Hong Kong: AsiaWorld-Arena — May 18

Singapore: Singapore Indoor Stadium — May 21

Sydney: Qudos Bank Arena: — May 25

Rod Laver Arena: Melbourne — May 27

Antwerp: Sportpaleis — June 10

Copenhagen: Royal Arena — June 14

Berlin: Uber Arena — June 17

London: O2 Arena — June 19

Amsterdam: Ziggo Dome — June 21

Paris: Accor Arena — June 25

Barcelona: Palau St. Jordi — June 29

Milan: Unipol Forum — July 2

Seattle: Tacoma Dome — July 10

San Jose, CA: SAP Center — July 13

Los Angeles: Crypto.com Arena — July 16

Phoenix, AZ: Footprint Center — July 19

Fort Worth, TX: Dickies Arena — July 22

Duluth, GA: Gas South Arena — July 24

Orlando: Kia Center — July 26

Baltimore, MD: CFG Bank Arena — July 29

Chicago: United Center — July 31

Toronto: Scotiabank Arena — August 3

Newark, NJ: Prudential Center — August 5

Mexico City: Arena Ciudad de Mexico — August 8

São Paulo: Espaco Unimed — August 13

Buenos Aires: Movistar Arena — August 15

Santiago: Movistar Arena — August 18

Honolulu: Blaisdell Arena — August 24

Ado went on the "Wish" tour with stops in the U.S. and Europe earlier this year in February.

Ado debuted with the single "Usseewa" in October 2020, which ranked at #1 in Billboard Japan, and remained on the chart for 17 weeks. She released the single when she was only 17 years old. Within anime, she was the singing voice for the character Uta in the One Piece Film Red anime in 2022, and collaborated with other artists to perform an entire album of songs for the film. She also performed the opening theme song "Kura Kura" for the Spy×Family anime's second season.

Source: Press release