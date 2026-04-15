Seven Seas Licenses The Berserker NPC Unknowingly Destroys the World, 4 More Titles

Seven Seas Entertainment announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

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Title: Yes, No, or Maybe? audiobook

Creator(s): Michi Ichiho , Lala Takemiya

Release Date: April 16 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Kunieda Kei is the up-and-coming Prince Charming of the evening news. Inside, he's the opposite: brash, hot-tempered, and prickly as can be. For years, Kei has successfully juggled his private and professional personas--until a chance meeting with a stop motion animator threatens to bring it all crashing down. But is that really as frightening as the possibility that someone might love and accept both sides of who he is?

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Title: The Berserker NPC Unknowingly Destroys the World light novel

Creator(s): Narunoruna , Shimotsuki Eito

Release Date: December 2026 (digital volume 1, Airship imprint)

Summary: As the youngest son of a revered warrior clan, Albert Falconer is shouldering a lot of pressure. But all his battlefield experience can't prepare him for the sudden revelation he experiences at the tender age of fourteen. In a past life, Albert realizes, he lived in a different world completely. In that world, the Falconers and their society were part of a video game—one Albert remembers just well enough to know that he was a far cry from a main character! Albert begins his studies at the Radford Royal Academy of Magic with that past life in the back of his mind. But it's soon crystal-clear that, despite what he remembers, he's not going to end up some minor, lackluster NPC. Albert Falconer's life is on a more exciting course!

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Title: Amamiya-san is the Cutest…and I’m a Close Second! manga

Creator(s): Aminohada , tokiwa.

Release Date: February 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Hikari is a popular model nicknamed the “Cutest Girl in the World,” but behind that gorgeous female façade is an ordinary high school boy named Harema Kouki! Since his model self is so adorable, Kouki never really finds other girls cute...until one day, when he realizes his plain and boring classmate, Amamiya-san, is actually cuter than he is! A high school rom-com between an overconfident diva and a diamond in the rough!

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Title: Hate Me, but Let Me Stay - Mr. Asanaga and Mr. Yanagi manga

Creator(s): Hijiki

Release Date: January 2027 ( Seven Seas BL Label)

Summary: Elementary school teachers Asanaga, an alpha, and Yanagi, an omega, are more than friends but not quite lovers. And while their relationship began with Asanaga's fervent, one-sided pursuit, Yanagi has found himself warming to his sincere—albeit pushy—affections. But even if he wishes he could stand on equal footing with Asanaga and reciprocate his feelings more openly, insecurity about his omega nature and traumatic past hold him back. In spite of it all, Asanaga is determined to make Yanagi his and show him just how wonderful true love can be!

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Title: The Erotical Wizard and His Twelve Brides manga

Creator(s): Hikaru Taiyō , Shinta Shiratukawa, Mahaya

Release Date: February 2027 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)

Summary: Junpei Ichinose, a first-year student in the National Magic Academy's high school, is a total failure! Though he dreams of one day becoming a wizard, he can't cast so much as a single spell. One day, the self-proclaimed great mage Meryl appears before him, searching for the Ring of Domination. Meryl detects that Junpei has a latent talent for...erotic magic! But what exactly is erotic magic?! There's only one way to find out!

Source: Press release