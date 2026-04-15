Nintendo Celebrates Animal Crossing's 25th Anniversary

Nintendo released an illustration to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its popular social simulator game series Animal Crossing on Tuesday. Nintendo of America captioned the illustration, “Today marks 25 years since the Animal Crossing series began! Check your mailbox on your island – there's something waiting for you!” The illustration features Animal Crossing characters Totimer, Isabella, K.K. Slider, Tom Nook and his children Timmy and Tommy, and Rover.

Image via x.com ©Nintendo

Katsuya Eguchi and Hisashi Nogami created Animal Crossing , and the first game debuted on the Nintendo 64 console in April 2001 in Japan. An enhanced version of the game launched internationally on the Nintendo Game Cube between 2002 and 2004. The latest game in the franchise is 2020's Animal Crossing : New Horizons. The franchise has seen five mainline installments, numerous updates, a handful of spinoff games, and the 2006 feature length film Animal Crossing .