Writer Yukiaki Kurando, Artist WOOMA to Launch New Manga in June

Kimi no Kao de Boku ni Kiss shite manga launches on June 15

The May issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Wednesday that writer Yukiaki Kurando and artist WOOMA will launch a new manga titled Kimi no Kao de Boku ni Kiss shite (Kiss Me With Your Face) in the magazine's July issue that will ship on June 15.

The manga's story is set in a school run in a hierarchy system. A-rank top student Shikima and bottom E-rank student Azuki who should have never crossed paths find themselves in a relationship after a certain event.

Kurando and artist Sōsō Sakakibara launched the suspense manga Then Shall I Kill in Your Stead? ( Jaa, Kimi no Kawari ni Korosō ka? ) in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine in November 2018. The manga ended in November, and also got a three-chapter epilogue. Akita Shoten published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in August 2025. Yen Press licensed the manga and will publish the first volume on August 25.

Kodansha USA Publishing also publishes Kurando and Yūsuke Nomura 's Dolly Kill Kill manga. The manga has 11 volumes.

Source: Bessatsu Shōnen Champion May issue

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